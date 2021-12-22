🔊 Listen to this

Yes there’s a lot going on with Christmas and the holidays and all the things you still haven’t done, and there’s a new strain of COVID-19 contributing toward yet another surge with pleas from hospitals that have no beds and overworked staff (get vaccinated, including the booster shot!), and inflation is making things you took for granted a little less affordable, and there’s still that global supply chain thing and it’s hard to keep yourself focused.

But.

There still are and sadly almost certainly always will be people who are homeless, who are hungry, who are in need of medical attention they can’t afford. If possible, whenever possible, we can unleash our better selves by helping the organizations that help the less fortunate, no matter how harried our own lives.

Tuesday’s paper included a story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle about the annual Christmas food distribution at the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, where 41 families showed up in the first 30 minutes. Kitchen Director Mike Cianciotta predicted that, during the 5-½ hours the distribution would run (in two sessions), more than 300 families would stop by.

Those who did received a frozen turkey, potatoes, vegetables and more, enough not just to have a full Christmas dinner, but to help for days after (or before).

“Our goal is to make sure everybody has food for the holidays,” Cianciotta said.

It’s that simple, and that important. Food for the holidays. Food not just for adults who hit tough times, but for their children.

“We will enjoy this food,” Christine Davis said as she accepted the gift, “especially my children, who are ages 3 and 1.”

No one should have to go hungry, ever, but especially children so young. Unlike older kids, they are not yet in school and thus don’t have the option of some government-subsidized weekday meals. And even those who are in school face holidays without. Schools close so families can be together.

Please consider adding one more item to your holiday “to do” list, if you haven’t already. Take a moment and give to causes like the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, which is provided through the Diocese of Scranton’s Catholic Social Services. The kitchen also prepares hot meals at lunch and dinner time, and operates a clothing room and year round food bank.

Often, the easiest way to help is a tax deductible donation. In this case you can mail a contribution to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, P.O. Box 1088, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703, or donate online at dioceseofscranton.org. But there are plenty of organizations that use your money to help those in need. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org) has a broad range of services. The United Way of Wyoming Valley (unitedwaywb.org) supports multiple organizations but focuses on helping children in poverty. The Luzerne Foundation (luzfdn.org) acts as an umbrella non-profit supporting many charitable efforts. And those are just a few.

But you don’t usually have to go that far. Maybe just drop some money into the next Salvation Army kettle you see. Or there’s a good chance the house of worship you attend collects food or clothing or toys or money for such causes. Schools similarly often conduct various drives for those in need.

The opportunity to help is rarely far away. If you can, do.

— Times Leader