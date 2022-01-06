🔊 Listen to this

News in Wednesday’s paper that West Pittston council members unanimously voted in favor of moving forward in forming a regional police force may end up a truly historic development for Luzerne County. Historic not only because it could lead to the county’s first regional police force, but because the idea of regional forces in this area have percolated unsuccessfully for decades.

Properly done, regional police forces have long made good sense. They should improve service by letting several municipalities pool resources, while reducing costs. A regional force is more likely to be able to afford more specialized training for officers and detectives — and more specialized equipment — while saving money with a reduction of administrative costs.

Nothing against local police chiefs, but a regional force, in theory, should eliminate most of those higher-salary positions without compromising protection.

Since the 1990s, if not earlier, we have heard talk of forming regional forces. Communities in the Hazleton Area and elsewhere had discussions, did studies and got preliminary plans and financial reviews, often at the urging of and with help from the state. And the state has a clear interest in seeing more regional forces form: They can reduce reliance on State Police to fill the gaps in municipalities that didn’t have enough officers for full-time coverage, or had no local police force at all.

But the efforts inevitably crashed into the hard rock of provincialism. People tend to be wary about ceding any control of their municipal services to an outside force, fearful that a police chief or officer from some other municipality will lack important local knowledge to do the town justice, or worse, deliberately favor a different municipality.

Those are theoretically valid concerns, but they are weak arguments in the face of reality: Many smaller municipalities fiercely cling to their own force even when they lack money to have a proper complement of full-time officers to provide effective 24/7 coverage. And some rely heavily on part-time police who can and do work for more than one department, switching municipal badges on different shifts simply to make enough money.

So, yeah, in an ideal world, each city, borough and township would have ample funds to pay for full protection round the clock, with enough extra training to cover all the shifting responsibilities police are asked to handle, and with all the latest equipment.

We don’t live in that ideal world. And the proof that the time for regional police departments may be coming from the police themselves. “There’s a manpower shortage nationally, and it’s worse locally than nationally,” West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner said. “So we’re hoping that we could have a bigger department, bigger manpower and get involved with more police work.”

West Pittston joined Exeter Township, Exeter, Wyoming and West Wyoming in agreeing to move closer to forming the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, and we applaud them all. If this works, it may finally spur other municipalities to follow suit.

There is, alas, one nit to pick: The acronym. While we wouldn’t make jokes about any police force, it’s easy to see snide comments regarding WARPD. The first three letters, and the first four, form words that could evoke snickers. We laud the move toward making this happen, but wonder if another name might be a bit safer.

— Times Leader