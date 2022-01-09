🔊 Listen to this

John Dawe’s sentencing last week for child pornography and engaging in a sexual act with a teenage boy left many in the community questioning whether justice had truly been served. It left some people in this newsroom — people with a better-than-average grasp of courts and the criminal justice system — questioning whether justice had truly been served.

Our commenters, as they so often do, went to extremes. They ripped into the judge and the justice system. They made unsubstantiated allegations about Dawe receiving preferential treatment. They suggested that true justice would be served by gruesome execution methods. Such unhinged comments make us thankful we remain a country governed by rule of law and not bloodthirsty mob rule.

Still, an unsettling question remained: When other defendants are being arrested and sent to state prison for soliciting sex from undercover cops posing as teens, but never actually touch anyone, how is it that Dawe could engage in sex acts with a living, breathing teenage boy and face the prospect of being out of county jail in a matter of weeks, thanks to time served? That seemed light, especially given that Dawe had a criminal history.

We asked longtime courts reporter Ed Lewis, who covered the sentencing, to follow up. His story appears on the front page of today’s edition. Lewis’s reporting revealed that while Dawe’s sentence was within standard range, some within the criminal justice system also expressed surprise at it. His story also points out that the sentence was the result of several factors, some of which worked to mitigate the punishment Dawe faced.

Judges cannot comment on cases, so obviously we couldn’t go back to Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough and ask him why he sentenced Dawe the way he did. His remarks from the hearing are quoted in the story. We would be quick to note that Lewis and others in our newsroom are very familiar with Judge Vough and his work. We have observed him to be tough but fair, careful in his deliberations and clear in his explanations, and mindful of the need to balance victims’ rights, protecting the community, and issuing appropriate sentences in his application of the law.

Lewis looked at the court records of 11 men sentenced for soliciting minors for sex. He found no pattern of disparity: Six were sentenced to state prison while the sentences for five men were designed to allow them to remain at the county correctional facility. Each was compelled to register as a sex offender as required under state law. Each sentence reflected the distinct factors in each case.

Lewis also spoke with three defense attorneys who practice in the county, who admitted they were surprised about what they believe was a light sentence for Dawe. We extended them anonymity for the story as they frequently appear before Vough. They were balanced in their remarks, however, explaining that the length of a sentence depends on the grading of the charge to which a defendant pled guilty, acceptance of responsibility, being open to rehabilitation and counseling, and the defendant’s criminal history.

As Vough noted, Dawe had a history of community service work and had participated in six weeks of treatment at a sexual offender treatment center.

“This individual has shown extraordinary acceptance of responsibility,” Dawe’s lawyer, Jonathan Blum, said in asking for a sentence that would allow him to stay at the county correctional facility.

“But you still need to be punished,” Vough said at imposing the sentence designed to keep Dawe at the county jail.

There was one more potentially significant mitigating factor in Dawe’s case, and it is one over which the judge had no control. District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told Lewis he was surprised Dawe wasn’t deemed a violent sexual predator by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board considering he solicited genital pictures from what he believed was a 15-year-old boy and actually engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old boy. If Dawe had been deemed a predator, Sanguedolce believes Vough would have imposed a harsher sentence.

The question of who gets deemed a violent sexual predator, and how, is one we plan to look at in more detail soon, and we were not able to fully explore that for today’s story.

To the community: From what we learned and observed Vough’s ruling was within range, regardless of how we as individuals might feel about it.

If we want to see tougher sentences mandated in such cases, we need to take that up with lawmakers in Harrisburg.

