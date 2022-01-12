🔊 Listen to this

It didn’t get much attention, and both sides claimed victory so you know the outcome was mixed even without knowing the details. But a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruling on a Republican subpoena for voter information should be taken for what it really signals: The Republican-led attempt to further investigate the 2020 election results is a muddled, costly partisan mess.

To recap: Despite the abject and repeated failure to actually find and present clear evidence of substantial voter fraud or discrepancies in an election now 14 months past, state Republican senators launched a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election.

There is no clear need for it, other than the circuitous argument Republicans and their allies make when they insist they need to restore public trust in elections, a trust they spent the last year destroying by repeating the former president’s false claims of a stolen election (it wasn’t).

But maybe having no clear reason for the investigation is OK because the Republicans behind the move have given no clear objective, much less a clear plan to attain any objective. Egregiously — so much so that even people who want to see the investigation done should object — Republicans hired Envoy Sage, LLC on a no-bid contract, without so much as a simple public Request For Proposals to at least create a veneer of caring where taxpayer dollars go and how much is spent on this boondoggle.

Envoy Sage seems to lack any real track record of, well, anything, and no experience dealing with elections.

A senate committee then issued a subpoena seeking 17 categories of records. State Auditor General Josh Shapiro — a Democratic candidate for governor — insisted some of the information is protected by privacy laws. Shapiro and a slew of others filed a suit seeking to have a court quash the subpoena with a summary judgment. Republicans predictably counter filed for summary relief.

The court denied both sides what they wanted, which is why both sides are claiming victory.

Senate Pro Tem Jake Corman (also a gubernatorial candidate), insisted the ruling “upholds the General Assembly’s clear legal and constitutional authority to provide oversight of our election system.”

Shapiro said that “the court recognized that there are serious questions concerning the ability of the Senate Republicans’ third-party vendor, Envoy Sage, to safeguard the private personal information of nine million Pennsylvania voters.”

Both are semantically correct, and both are ignoring the real nub of the court decision, summed up in this line of the written ruling:

“The Court concludes that none of the parties have established a clear right to relief given the outstanding issues of material fact surrounding the issue of maintaining the privacy of voter information and infrastructure.”

The whole matter remains in legal limbo, inviting more court challenges as the election in question recedes in the rearview mirror. But make no mistake, the Republicans bear the weight of this money pit. They created a legal morass with their overreaching subpoena and waded neck deep into it, walking backwards all the way. Because that’s where their focus is: the past.

Republicans would serve the state by waking from this trance, shaking off the grip of the Big Lie, and dropping this investigation. Cancel the contract. Start telling us what you are going to do about our state’s future, rather than chasing self-constructed chimera from our past.

— Times Leader