Twenty-five finalists have been chosen to compete on the stage of the F.M. Kirby Center in this year’s inaugural Luzerne County’s Got Talent competition.

The event, set for March 20, has been organized by the nonprofit Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, a group of music teachers looking to showcase the talent in Luzerne County and raise money for scholarships.

All too often in this country, it seems that arts education is quickly slashed when policymakers decide that cuts need to be made in our schools.

In a separate but entirely relevant development, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello began testimony Tuesday at the school fair funding trial over a lawsuit by multiple parties contending the state government is violating its own Constitutional requirement to provide a thorough and efficient system of education.

Asked about his biggest challenge as superintendent, Costello replied “Knowing all students can learn, that all students can succeed, but that without the necessary funding, without the resources to thrive? That’s something we deal with every day.”

As Mark Guydish reported, Costello also admitted the district cut scores of jobs, left many positions vacant upon retirements, and cut different programs to stave off a predicted growth of deficits. Family and consumer sciences, industrial arts, librarians and elementary art teachers were cut to turn the budget around.

“My job as a superintendent is to provide the resources for students to succeed, and cutting programs you know are going to affect the children is extremely difficult and makes you question ‘what are we doing?’”

The outcome of that case is being closely watched around the state, including here. Whatever its outcome, the current situation is not likely to change quickly: Public education continues to face significant funding challenges.

We shouldn’t have to have fundraisers to support education — to borrow from an old bumper sticker, we have bake sales to pay for for books but never for bombs — but cheers to NEPMTA for organizing this event.

It’s for a good cause, and promises to be a good night of entertainment, with a wide range of performers — some of whom will take home a little something themselves: A $1,000 grand prize for the top winner, with additional cash prizes in the amounts of $750, $500 and $250 will be awarded by the audience.

The event will be hosted by state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, of Eddie Day and the Starfires, with the performances assessed by a panel of four judges: Caila Klaiss, Joanne Monfiletto, Julie Sidoni, and Steve Reiss, who also winnowed the field of talented local artists down to 25.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

• Mia Adelstein,

• Artemisia Ashton,

• Abby Butler,

• Burn the Jukebox,

• Ashlyn Catina: The Michael Jackson Experience,

• James Curry Jr.,

• William Fehringer,

• Alexander Ferik,

• Cynthia Gunderman,

• Ray Hopkins,

• Louis Jablowski,

• Owen Kline,

• Isabella Locke,

• Lauren Majewski,

• Camryn Mallarkey,

• Dylan Mlaker,

• Averie Peruchetti,

• Justin Prenga,

• Lauren Roberts,

• Tatiana Schlifka,

• Megan Scuron,

• Leah Smith,

• Patrick Smith,

• Avery Stefanik,

• Take Three Acro Trio.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kirby Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Adult tickets are $20; ticket for ages 60+ and students 18 years old and under are $15. All veterans and active military members can receive a pair of complimentary tickets by contacting the box office or by emailing [email protected]

It’s an event that deserves community support.

— Times Leader