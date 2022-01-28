🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the Conyngham United Methodist Church for not only the “movie night” effort launched last Saturday, but for the motive behind it. “We want to do something nice and uplifting,” pastor Graham Truscott said. “There’s not a lot going on, our goal is to bring the community together.” At a time when everything that can divide us is exploited by politicians and others to divide us, it’s good to hear that simple sentiment spoken, and to see it in action. The fact that the church picked the move “Up” for the premier of the event reinforced the idea. The late, great Ed Asner voiced an animated version of the quintessential grumpy old man on a quest to fulfill his late wife’s dream through a whimsical balloon-lifted house flight. And while the man prefers to shun others and sit alone in his home, chance forces him to remember the value of friendship and company. It’s a lesson we all need to remember.

Coal to Joseph Henry Dale and those like him who find some disturbing pleasure in collecting and viewing pictures and video depicting — as police allege — child sexual abuse material. Clearly finding a personal attraction to this sort of thing should be a sign you need professional help, prompting a move to get that help. The fact that, according to police, Dale had lewd pictures of a girl he knew makes this case that much worse. A diamond within this coal to Spike, a dog trained to detect electronics, for sniffing out Dale’s cell phone after he had hurriedly hid it under a couch.

Diamonds to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, the departments from Kingston and Hanover Township and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross for the quick and professional handling of a fire that could have been a much worse disaster. One 67-year-old man and several pets died, nearly 125 people were displaced and the Genetti Apartment Complex suffered smoke and water damage, so it wasn’t a complete win, but fighting fires never is. The ability to contain the blaze while evacuating so many residents amid the commotion shows true skill and coordination among the responders, including what likely was a heart-pounding rescue for four people through a fourth-floor window using aerial ladder truck. “Our firefighters and firefighters from Kingston and Hanover Township did a phenomenal job,” Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney said. We agree.

Coal to Jeffrey Blake Hutcheson and others like him who fail to see the utter vulnerability of infants as the overarching responsibility for parents. The Nescopeck man admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his 11-week old son in 2019. The plea spares him a criminal homicide charge, but a helpless baby still died with multiple rib fractures and brain bruises. It’s another case of needing help and not seeking it. The moment a parent or adult even begins to feel that physical abuse of child is in any way an option, it’s time to call a professional.

— Times Leader