🔊 Listen to this

“Ethics” has been a tricky subject since humans came up with the concept ages ago. The definitions of ethical actions can vary among cultures and countries, change over the years, and be infused by religion, business, politics and law. So it can be hard to get right. Which is why it can be valuable to create a code of ethics for specific situations or government bodies, and to include an enforcement mechanism.

The writers of Luzerne County’s Home Rule Charter clearly understood this, and intended to address the matter by establishing an ethics commission with the ability to conduct investigations and issue reports, including recommended actions. And the writers built in safeguards to help prevent the commission from becoming an attack or propaganda tool for a single politician or party.

We believe the commission correctly handled the case of Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban’s unwise appointment to — and acceptance of — a seat on the county election board. We think County Council did a disservice to the commission and residents in not following the commission’s recommendation to censure and modestly fine ($100) Urban for his part in the fiasco. And we were glad to hear others speak out who feel the same.

“It is my opinion that in failing to hold one of their fellow members accountable, county council did not take its responsibilities seriously enough,”Ethics Commission Vice Chair Diane Dreier said during a commission meeting last Friday, stressing she was speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the commission.

As reported by staff writer Jennifer Learn Andes, in handling the Urban issue the commission held six meetings over six months before recommending the fine and censure penalties.

County Controller and former county council member Walter Griffith did what at times seems a knee-jerk reaction for him: Criticize the way things are set up and push for change without clear justification. He argued the ethics code should only link the censure/fine penalty to cases where council members are accused of interfering with day-to-day county government operations.

The logic behind such a notion eludes us, most importantly because Urban’s egregious actions literally had the potential to affect daily operations by skewing the decisions of the election board while he still held the elected office of councilman. But also because, as District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce — who approved the recommended fine and censure — pointed out, the ethics code explicitly cites censure and fine for first offenses when a county council member is found to have violated “the charter” in general — a logical set up.

“Essentially we spent a lot of time for no good reason,” the DA said of council’s decision not to levy the penalty.

Griffith also criticized the ethics commission as a “tribunal,” presumably meaning it is a court of limited jurisdiction. But that criticism also makes little sense, because the commission was set up that way precisely to remove ethics reviews from County Council itself. The ethics review process was made more independent in 2014 when council revised the code to require outside attorneys handle both preliminary inquiries and full investigations into concerns about ethics code violations. Griffith seems to want to water down the whole ethics commission structure.

In voting against the fine and censure, the Republican-dominated council effectively said the code doesn’t matter — at least, when applied to a fellow Republican.

— Times Leader