Al Walker is one of the good guys.

After 34 years of service, including 13 years in his current position, Walker will be turning over the reins to David M. Lewis, another veteran member of the department, on March 4.

When news of the Hanover Township Police Chief’s retirement broke last week, the reaction in our newsroom was universal among new and veteran reporters: The Wyoming Valley is losing one of its best law enforcement officers, a true professional and a class act.

We don’t think it would be breaching confidence to say that after our newest reporter, Ryan Evans, wrote a story Tuesday about Walker’s decision to step down, the chief sent a kind note thanking him.

It was a much appreciated gesture, but also very much in character for Walker, who was known for always returning our calls.

If you’re a country music fan, you’re probably familiar with Tim McGraw’s hit song “Humble and Kind.”

The phrase describes Walker to a T.

On Wednesday night, when Walker was among three retirees honored at the township commissioners’ meeting, Lewis spoke highly of the leader he will soon succeed. The two worked together as patrolmen, and were promoted to sergeants together back in 2000.

“I was lucky enough to become a detective in 2009 when (Walker) became police chief, so I’ve worked with him and alongside him our entire careers and that’s also been an honor,” Lewis said.

Walker kept his remarks brief. They were also deeply meaningful.

“Being the chief of this department is my greatest joy,” he said. In a moving tribute to his brother officers, he thanked them for their courage, remarking that it “always amazes me.”

“Please know that I deeply care about each of you,” Walker said, adding that he will continue to pray for the safety of each member of the force.

His words were moving, but Walker’s actions also will stand as testimony to the kind of cop he has been.

In 2010, Walker was selected to attend the FBI National Academy — the most prestigious training academy for law enforcement executives outside of the FBI. The training took place in Quantico, Virginia, at the FBI Academy. Selection for the FBI National Academy is as rigorous as the training; Walker proved his mettle and completed the course.

In 2013, he and his team were able to get the Hanover Township Police Department accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, making it only the fourth department in Luzerne County to do so.

“And what that means,” he said, “is that it validates that we are using the most up-to-date policies and procedures and when we’re out serving our community, we’re doing it the right way.”

Walker also worked his way up the ranks and served as President of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association from 2019 into 2020.

He says all of these things “have really brought joy to me to do.” What he’s most proud of, however, is being the Chief of Police in his hometown.

“It comes from the heart.” he told Evans. “I was born and raised here and having the opportunity to be the chief in an area where you’re born and raised is very special to me.”

Walker said he would like folks to think that he always did his best to, “provide quality professional police services to our residents.” If they think that,” he said, “I would be very honored.”

Walker, 57, began thinking about retirement after battling COVID-19 in 2020. He has decided now is the time to move forward and enter into the next chapter of his life. He hopes to do some traveling, pursue his other interests, and catch up on his “Honey-Do” list, which he jokingly admitted he was pretty well behind on.

We wish Chief Walker a happy, healthy and restful retirement. He has truly earned it. Likewise to patrolman Mark Stefanowicz, who is retiring after 32 years of service.

The department’s work must continue, and it certainly appears the force will be in good and capable hands.

Lewis is coming up on 32 years as a full-time officer with the department, and is no stranger to leadership roles: As detective sergeant, he has served as second-in-command, and has served in the capacity of acting chief whenever Walker may have been away.

Lewis said he plans to maintain the high standards set forth by Walker, including retaining the accreditation earned in 2013.

“I just consider it an amazing honor to be able to do this and to be able to serve my community,” Lewis said.

We offer our congratulations and best wishes to Lewis in his new role.

— Times Leader