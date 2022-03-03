🔊 Listen to this

Let’s talk curling. Not bicep-building weight reps, curving hair or folding yourself into a fetal position curling, but rather stone-and-brooms-on-ice curling.

By most accounts, sometime in the 1500s a few Scottish lads had the inspiration to, um, slide rocks on frozen lochs and call it a sport. That’s right, one of the world’s oldest team competitions comes from the same people who made bagpipes famous, created golf by reportedly hitting pebbles over sand dunes, decided step dancing with your arms up was “braw” and gave the world its most famous sea monster, “Nessie.”

Fun fact: According to time.com (and other websites), the first recorded match was held around 1541. “A Scottish notary recorded a challenge between a monk at Paisley Abbey and a relative of the abbott.” Which yet again proves you should never underestimate monks. Trappist monks gave us one of the most complex beers ever brewed. Then there’s the “Father of Genetics,” Austrian monk Gregor Mendel.

The same Time article notes curling had its debut as a demonstration sport at the Olympics in 1924, with Great Britain winning the gold medal, but they brought in ringers: “The entire team was Scottish.” It wasn’t added officially to the Olympics until Nagano in 1998.

Another fun fact, same source: “Olympic curling stones weigh between 38 and 44 pounds; the granite is harvested from Ailsa Craig, an island off the west coast of Scotland that resembles, from a distance, a curling stone.” Check it out for yourself on google maps; except for a bit of the isle jutting out to the east, it really does sort of resemble the curling stone shape from above.

Why talk curling now? Well, an obvious reason is that we’re fresh off the Winter Olympics, which are a quadrennial boost to interest in the sport. Search Google Trends for “Curling” and the spike is glaringly obvious. From March 2021 through most of January the graph gives the word a popularity rating consistently in the single digits. Last month, it jumped to the maximum popularity rating of 100 by the week of Feb. 13-19, followed by an equally rapid decline.

But the real reason to bring up the sport now is an article by staff writer Kevin Carroll in Monday’s paper. Carroll covered a Curling Open House at the Toyota Sportsplex Sunday afternoon, held by the Anthracite Curling Club.

Yes, we have curling right here in Wilkes-Barre, though we suspect it’s a well-kept non-secret. The cub launched in 2006 as the Scranton Curling Club in Pittston’s Ice Box, but moved to the Diamond City in 2010. The open house was an easy way to remind people the sport is being played here, introducing newcomers to the basics. “Today is just about getting your feet wet,” Dylan Cawley told Carroll. It is unclear if she sensed the irony of wet feet on ice.

The open house was well received, and we think it was a great idea to remind people that curling is a very real option in this area. Those who want to get serious about it have a good chance this month, with the cub holding a series of “Learn to Curl” events. Alas, most of them are sold out, but as of Wednesday there were still a few slots open on March 27th, according to the club’s website, anthracitecurling.com.

Who knows, you may find it very much to your liking, getting so good you’ll become, well, a stone cold curler.

— Times Leader