🔊 Listen to this

The senseless and utterly avoidable tragedy rapidly unfolding in the Ukraine has been prompting plenty of comment and criticism, particularly from politicians and pundits craving some sort of attention.

There is no doubt in our minds as we watch the images of residents fleeing for their lives, standing unarmed against tanks, or picking up guns to defend their homes, who the real culprit is: Vladimir Putin has become a monster, indiscriminately destroying residential areas, hospitals and schools, risking nuclear disaster by shelling atomic energy plants, and assaulting civilian areas with cruel indifference.

But the real question for most of us – for all of us – should be: What can we do for the Ukrainians caught in the war they didn’t cause?

Wilkes University Assistant Professor of Political Science Andreea Maierean posited the same question during a panel discussion arranged by the school for the public Tuesday — and offered some possible answers, focusing on helping the refugees fleeing across the Ukrainian border.

A native of Romania with friends and relatives just 20 miles from the Ukraine boarder, Maierean seemed to choke back tears during one part of her comments, talking about refugees arriving at the borders only with the goods they could carry, leaving nearly all of their lives behind.

She showed a picture of a little girl pulling a suitcase half as big as her own tiny stature, and talked of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) giving supplies to refugees, including toys to children. After all, she suggested, when fleeing for your life, a toy likely won’t be considered an essential.

Maierean and others on the panel rightly advised caution in choosing news sources about the war. Russia and others have become masters of manipulating social media outlets, building fake sites and fake accounts to post lies and staged or doctored videos. She suggested using the Associated Press, Reuters, BBC News, Time Magazine, Agence France-Presse, Euronews, The Economist and Foreign Affairs Magazine as credible sources.

She also provided the Times Leader with some NGOs she believes would be good choices for donations to help the refugees of Putin’s heartless war. Some are in Romanian, but a few are in English or have an easy-to-find translation button. We strongly encourage you to check out charities on your own (give.org is a good start), and be very wary of potential scams (phone call appeals are particularly risky). That said, here are some of the recommendations from Maierean, as well as from other usually reliable websites.

Red Cross Romania, www.crucearosie.ro; Dragoste desculță, dragostedesculta.ro/; Save the Children, savethechildren.org; CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund, my.care.org; Doctors without borders, doctorswithoutborders.org; Razom For Ukraine, razomforukraine.org; Sunflower for Peace, donate through the facebook page; Voices of Children, voices.org; World Central Kitchen, donate.wck.org.

Also, as News Editor Roger DuPuis reported last weekend, the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia is collecting for relief aid at https://ukrarcheparchy.us/donate.

Or look to a charity you have always trusted, turn to your church or school or local service organization to see if they have suggestions.

Putin has created a devastating and deadly crisis that is killing and displacing families and children. Many governments have stepped up in providing aid and applying sanctions, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t help.

— Times Leader