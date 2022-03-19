🔊 Listen to this

Consider this left over dessert, but one that is really good for kids.

Monday was “Pi day,” as in the Greek letter representing the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. You may remember it as that pesky number you need to calculate the area of a circle, the old “Pi R Squared,” with the accompanying dad joke: The son comes back from college and tells his hillbilly dad he learned the formula, to which pop replies “What kind of school is that? Everyone knows pies are round!”

Pi has the cosmic-sounding designation of being an “irrational and transcendental number.” While most people just use the first three digits of 3.14, (thus March 14 is “Pi Day”), Pi calculates out endlessly, without repetition or any pattern. Math geeks get a kick out of crunching it further and further— it has been calculated to over one trillion (1,000,000,000,000) digits beyond the decimal point. Really serious geeks show off by memorizing as many digits as they can.

Pi Day, by good fortune or fate, is also the birthday of Albert Einstein, still one of the greatest brains of all time, though he has major competition, from Stephen Hawking (who passed away in 2018) back to (at least) Archimedes of Syracuse, who died in 212 BC and was the first person to calculate pi.

Though we haven’t covered any in a while (probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic) Area schools have been known to celebrate March 14 as Pi Day by holding all sorts of fun activities. A few years ago we had a story about St. Jude school in Wright Township inviting Misericordia University undergraduates and professors to show the youngsters all sorts of fun ways to use math and engineering, from tossing paper plates and measuring the distance traveled to building a platform on top of uncooked spaghetti (standing on end) and seeing how many pennies it could hold before breaking.

High schools have been known to hold Pi Day events, too, including one many years ago at the old Dallas High School in which students strung together a chain of colored paper strips — one color for each of the digits from zero to 9 — in the sequence of Pi, and a pie eating contest among staff and administrators.

According to tech guru Shelly Palmer, the first known official celebration of Pi Day “was organized by physicist Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium, with people marching around one of its circular spaces, then consuming fruit pies. On March 12, 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution (111 H. Res. 224) recognizing March 14, 2009, as National Pi Day.”

Why make a big deal about pi? Well, the obvious reason is that we need the number to work with circles in any meaningful scientific way, and circles are everywhere, every day. A less obvious but more important reason is how essential science is to everything we do these days, and how much we need younger students to at least appreciate the value of science, technology and math, and to consider a profession in one of the related fields. To quote Palmer again:

“Please do what you can to communicate the idea that both the scientific method and mathematics are evidence-based and proof-based frameworks we can use to gain a deeper understanding of things that, to some, appear magical. Science and math are not faith-based. You don’t need to believe in them for the results to be true.”

In a world that seems increasingly gripped by unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and history rewritten to suit agendas rather than tell the truth, there’s real value in little Pi(e) for everyone.

— Times Leader