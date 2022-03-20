🔊 Listen to this

The Sherman Hills Apartments have been a long source of bad news for Wilkes-Barre. Gunshots ring out too often. Fights are recurring parts of the Times Leader police blotter. Robberies, stabbings, assaults and deaths are depressingly frequent.

A few weeks ago, gunfire erupted between two groups of people, leaving more than 80 shell casings. Fortunately, despite the potential carnage from so much ammo being discharged, no one was injured. But even when a crime occurs elsewhere, it’s not uncommon to read about police finding suspects either living at or hiding out in the complex.

Despite years of efforts nothing ever seemed to really help. The problems drew the attention of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright in 2013, when he formed a task force to look for solutions. The owner ringed the place with an 8-foot-high fence and installed security cameras, but the sad stories kept coming.

The history includes owners who were stone silent amid problems, or those who talked a good game plan and even took some actions, but the issues persisted. Police periodically ramp up patrols. Ownership changes. And the issues persist.

There are new owners, again, and with them comes new hope. The history of the place makes optimism a heavy lift, but as staff writer Jerry Lynott has been reporting, there are signs of real change in the works.

On Thursday the new owners met with city officials to discuss both immediate and long-term plans. “We’re going to be working through this together,” Mayor George Brown said, adding that all the parties involved “strongly agreed that security and clean, livable and inviting apartments for the residents are the two primary objectives of the city and the new ownership,”

That’s both common sense and good news. Clearly the problems require close cooperation between the city and the new owners.Plans discussed include establishing a police substation on the property, and daily police details used for on-site security, Brown said.

But the better news was the amount of money the owners say will be spent to rehab the complex: $16 million.

“The other owners never had financing in place,” said Matt Kassel, an asset manager with Seattle-Based LEDG Capital. LEDG partnered with the non-profit Indelible Housing Inc. to transform the complex. Wilshire Pacific Builders is the general contractor for the renovations.

As noted, we’ve been here before: New faces make new promises, new individuals or groups come up with new proposals, and in the end the changes either fail to materialize or fail to have the needed impact.

This is feeling different though. For starters, Kassel is not promising quick fixes. On the contrary, he conceded the changes will take time, and promised to make sure everyone can see the progress. There is also the fact that the parties involved seem to have the experience and resources to make it work.

Our electronic library has scores of stories about the crimes and complaints involving Sherman Hills over decades. We are well overdue for good news that lasts. Here’s hoping the change in ownership means a real change in the complex, the neighborhood and the city.

— Times Leader