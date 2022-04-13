🔊 Listen to this

In 2004 the Times Leader ran a front-page story about the changing nature of childhood in America that played off a cliche popular among politicians, educators and advocates who often say with knee-jerk alacrity that “it’s all about the kids.”

“It’s not all about the kids,” the story opened. “We can rattle off statistics on prenatal care, birth weights, child poverty, foster homes, pregnant teens, broken families and education gaps. We can promise more money, more time and more research to help our most fragile population. … But history shows it’s rarely about the kids.

“It’s about wars. People fight, parents die, and kids are left on the streets. It’s about money. Treating disturbed kids in hospitals becomes too expensive so we push them back onto family, or into group homes. It’s about marvels in modern medicine, unearthing problems with kids that no one knew existed, leaving us scrambling to deal with what we suddenly know. … It’s about single parents, about working moms and dads, about kids relegated to day-care centers where pay is so low the workers leave faster than kids grow up.

“It’s not about kids. It’s about all of us. Kids just happen to be the ones with the smallest voices.”

The story quoted senior citizens recalling a childhood of deprivation from the scarcity of the past and working before becoming a teen because the family needed money. It quoted youngsters answering the question “What is the most important thing adults could do for you” with “do my homework for me,” “take me to concerts” and “get me all the Bratz dolls.”

And it quoted experts from local universities and agencies who spoke of how the world has changed since America became a country, how childhood changed from 90% of the population working on farms where more kids meant more helpers to a scant 0.2 percent of Luzerne County’s population living on farms by 2000, how the industrial revolution led to child labor laws and mandatory education led to children having long adolescences, turning them from financial asset to financial liability.

One of the experts quoted in the story was Joe DeVizia, then the director of Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre, an agency started during the Civil Was as an orphanage to take care of kids roaming the streets, often because the war made them orphans.

CSC, the article suggested, has a history “That plays like a miniseries of the evolution of modern children.” As DeVizia explained, it went from housing orphans to handling more complex behavioral and psychological problems in the 1940s. Psychiatric treatment costs climbed, hospitals closed, doctors defined ever-broader ranges of diagnosis. CSC broadened its treatment options and increased its physical size to survive while keeping a commitment to the core goal of helping children, though it has become a holistic approach, making sure families have the referrals and assistance they need to help the kids.

On Monday CSC held a luncheon marking its 160th year of service, a truly astounding longevity considering how varied the goal has become. As reporter Bill O’Boyle noted in the story, the center operates 26 programs in seven locations and across 19 school districts. Along with adult care affiliate Robinson Counseling Center, more than 11,000 people were served in 2021.

“Our comprehensive programs offer hope, help and healing through assessment, referral, treatment, and crisis intervention available around the clock to build a stronger, more resilient community,” current center president Mike Hopkins said.

For 160 years CSC has been exemplar of knowing that when it comes to caring for children, “It’s about all of us.” May they have 160 more.

— Times Leader