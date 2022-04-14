🔊 Listen to this

Being a predominantly Christian region — though less so perhaps than decades ago — much of our cultural focus this week has predictably been on Easter, the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. But as the old argument goes, Christ was a Jew. And our Jewish community will begin commemorating Passover (Pesach) at Sundown tomorrow (Friday — “Good Friday” for many Christians). The major Jewish Holiday ends at sundown on Saturday, April 23.

If Easter is a holiday of rebirth, Passover is a holiday of remembering. More importantly it is about giving memory meaning.

Consider how easily Americans let even important moments become distant past, preferring to move forward.

There are people now graduating college who weren’t born when terrorist attacks knocked down the twin towers of New York City, crashed a jet into the Pentagon and prompted passengers on hijacked flight 93 to fight back, sacrificing themselves to protect others.

While 16 million Americans fought in world War II, the number of living veterans has dwindled to less than 1.5% of that. We live today in fear that the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine could expand into a third World War, yet precious few alive remember the sacrifice and deprivations of a true global conflagration.

With inflation still surging, there is talk of a possible recession, yet if you are younger than 13, you’ve never lived through a recession in this country. If you are under 80, you almost certainly have no recollection of what a full economic depression felt like.

We are now months away from marking the 50th anniversary of the Agnes flood, and it will surely prompt numerous recollections of the devastation and displacement, the heroic efforts to stem the Susquehanna river at first, and then to rescue those trapped by it after it breached the banks.

Yes, we commemorate some of these events, teach them in school, dutifully see articles and documentaries about them, but we rarely take the time to bring them into our homes and around our dinner tables.

By comparison, observant Jews who sit down for a traditional Seder this Passover commemorate events believed to have happened more than 30 centuries ago. They recount the biblical story of Egyptian slavery and a difficult exodus to freedom. They participate in cultural activity that likely has been practiced in some form for more than two millennia.

And they do this not by speaking of “their” struggles, putting distance between those participating in the Seder and those who endured what it is meant to mark. They talk in terms of “ours.”

Passover collapses the centuries, making the ancient part of the present, binding people and their actions through the years. The argument has been made that this retelling and reconnecting the narrative to modern issues is central to Jewish resilience.

We wish the area’s Jews a solemn and fulfilling Passover. But we also point out the value we could all gain by adapting some of their approach to our lives. Sit at the family dinner, discuss those lost and those newly born, share the hardships and victories over the years. In short, consider following the suggestion put forth by Bruce Feiler in a 2013 New York Times essay titled “The stories that bind us.”

“The single most important thing you can do for your family may be the simplest of all: develop a strong family narrative.”

— Times Leader