There is an argument that the more you witness a sad event the easier it is to endure the next one. If this were true, we would collectively be so inured to the closing of a church in Luzerne County as to be quite numb, if not indifferent — even when the church is the one we attend.

As our population has changed and secularism seems to steadily increase in our society (there are good arguments and data suggesting it is nowhere near as big a trend as some would have you believe), it became clear in the last few decades that the area’s impressively numerous houses of worship couldn’t survive.

For many, especially the Diocese of Scranton, one sign was the decline in actual priests and ministers available to serve so many locations. Another was the shrinking crowds at all but the most popular rites celebrated around important dates that drew people back to the area for not only a big holiday, but a family reunion,

But the glaring omen has always been the most immediate one: Individual parishes, churches and synagogues that once seemed flush with cash donations increasingly struggled not only in sustaining day-to-day operations, but couldn’t keep up with maintenance so essential to a building’s physical survival.

The Scranton Diocese has undergone a sweeping contraction for two decades, losing about half its churches in Luzerne County. Many remained open only by yoking to a second parish, sharing priests and resources. And it’s undergoing more reviews with another potential round of changes looming.

Monday’s page three story recounted the most recent closing: St. Cecilia’s in Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn — retiring very shortly himself — celebrated the last mass in the building Sunday, ending some 120 years of parish service to the community.

The familiar sites followed: A homily that served as eulogy, a line for a last touch of the altar, a senior parishioner ceremonially locking the doors for the final time.

“It’s bittersweet,” long-time parishioner Mary Ann Kull said. “I have so many wonderful memories here.”

“I received my first Communion, I was baptized, I got my first penance here,” Zachary Houston said. “It’s all coming full circle, and it’s very sad.”

That is why this never gets easier. Worship will continue, as St. Cecilia, like so many before it, merges with others at a different site. But every time we run a picture of someone touching an altar and locking the doors for the last time, for tens of thousands of believers in different faiths the feeling is the same: “I remember when it happened to us,” or “that can happen to us.”

In 2002, as the church closings in the Diocese of Scranton developed into a major story, the Rev. Thomas Sable, a University of Scranton theology professor, summed up the difference between closing a building and closing a church.

“In a small town — especially in a small town — it affects the whole community,” he said. “They kind of have to rearrange their whole relationship.”

It’s not just religious services, he said. It’s social work, group meetings, bazaars, dinners, blood drives, Scout troops, food banks, dances, organized trips and more. If the parish has ethnic roots, the bond may run even deeper.

Yes, as we are always reminded, it really is just a building. The faith it represented relies on the people who can carry it — and the memories — forward.

But it is also a long thread woven deep into the community being snipped.

And that can never get easier.

— Times Leader