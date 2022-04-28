🔊 Listen to this

The collective “we” here at the Times Leader — at least, the older collection — predictably have more than a passing interest in the fate of what is still being called “the former Times Leader Building.” That moniker is set to fade in another year or two as King’s College converts the structure into the home of its first doctoral program.

There are still people at this company who started their fledgling careers in that building, and spent many years trudging up and down the steps, working on deadline, developing photos (remember when you had to develop film?), selling ads, laying out pages (physically and digitally) transcribing letters to the editor that were literally written on paper and sent in envelopes, listening to the clacking of the Associated Press machine (now that’s going back), conducting interviews on the phone amid the din of all that typing and talking and the chatter from a police scanner.

Every once in a while the staff — or at least some of it — was forced to adapt to some newfangled device like an auto-focus camera, a networked computer station with a monochrome green text screen, a thing called the “Internet” that included “email,” and audio recording devices that went from clunky cassette players with giant microphones to, well, pocket-sleek smart phones.

Last week King’s unveiled the new plans for the old news building: The home where students will work toward a clinical doctorate in occupational therapy.

As veteran staff writer Jerry Lynott — who spent a good number of years honing skills in the same building — reported last week, the structure has been gutted in an $8 million project touted as yet another example of what public-private partnerships can accomplish. The Rev. Thomas Looney, King’s newest president still awaiting inauguration set for May 6, put it into the bigger perspective he so often sees.

“I wish to suggest that this amazing process of rehabilitating the Times Leader building into the home of King’s first doctoral program has been made possible because the collaborators in this project find deep meaning for their lives in seeking to improve the lives of the people they serve.”

As pointed out several times in this space, King’s has shown masterful ability to re-purpose old properties in downtown Wilkes-Barre that could easily have fallen into disrepair: A hotel, a church, a water company headquarters, a dilapidated apartment complex, and now a newspaper building.

We at the paper are glad King’s bought the building in 2018 after we moved operations to our renovated production facility a few blocks away on Market Street. They have an excellent track record of smart stewardship for such projects, and it’s fitting that the college will make a bit of history in a structure where hundreds worked for decades to record history being made.

We do, however, humbly offer a “modest proposal,” to quote Jonathan Swift without the morbid humor of that classic satirical essay.

As noted, a great many people worked hard in the building through the scores of years it housed Times Leader central. Perhaps King’s could arrange some sort of open house for those ink-stained wretches — past and present — interested in seeing the transformation, either at a convenient stage of the renovation, or after it’s completed. A tour allowing TL alumni to see the future home of King’s first doctoral alumni.

Have your people call our people. We’ll even send a reporter — or a few dozen, or more.

— Times Leader