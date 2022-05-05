🔊 Listen to this

A brief respite from the heady and heavy news befalling us nationally and globally, a break from the relentless negative ads being pumped out by political candidates. Let’s pause to note a remarkable anniversary: Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is celebrating its 100th season.

Our region is blessed with an abundance of community theatre companies, some around for many years, others newer and a few transient. The result is a cornucopia of live entertainment options from somber dramas to re-imagined classics to contemporary comedies and musicals. Live community performance options are one of Luzerne County’s most overlooked gems.

And while we appreciate all the troupes that regularly get coverage in our pages, none match the longevity of Little Theatre. Few institutions could. A century of showmanship? That’s entertainment!

The company’s first season opened in 1923 with a production of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Elephant’s Child” — arguably a particularly appropriate first performance for any aspiring new troupe. In a time when elephants have only short bulgy noses, one is born with a boatload of what Kipling dubbed “satiable curiosity.”

He asked questions about everything that he saw, or heard, or felt, or smelt, or touched, and all his uncles and his aunts spanked him. And still he was full of ‘satiable curiosity’! Said curiosity led the elephant child to a crocodile who bit his short nose. The elephant pulled back. The nose stretched to a full-blown trunk, and though first alarmed, the elephant child realized the many advantages. Other elephants with short snouts visited the crocodile for the same effect.

The moral seems obvious: Curiosity presents risks, but provides rewards. Little Theatre was born with that kind of curiosity, staging its first show in what is now the former Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, using the name “The Drama League.” Six years later it incorporated as the non-profit “Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.” In 1957 it moved into the current playhouse on North Main Street.

Now, a 100 years in, it has outlasted Coughlin, which closed as Wilkes-Barre Area School District merged three aging high schools into a new building in Plains Township. It survived the financial collapse of the Great Recession, the trauma of World War II, the turbulence of the civil rights movement and the Vietnam war, the valley-wide devastation of the Agnes Flood, and more.

Talking movies didn’t kill it, TV didn’t kill it, Multiplex movie theatres didn’t kill it, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t kill it.

Right now through May 8, the gang is putting on Chicago, and the little company that started with a story about a little elephant continues to exercise a healthy dose of “satiable curiosity.” Some of the dance choreography is original to this production. And the theatre has arranged two new partnerships with promising possibilities already becoming reality in costuming and funding.

So consider visiting the 100-year-old company’s website tlwb.org and picking a show time to attend. Then, as the song goes,

“Start the car, I know a whoopee spot Where the gin is cold But the piano’s hot. It’s just a noisy hall Where there’s a nightly brawl

“And all that jazz!”

— Times Leader