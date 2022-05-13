🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds by the dozens to the United Way of Wyoming Valley for Wednesday’s “Day of Caring,” and to over 500 volunteers who fanned out to help 33 local non-profits throughout the region, and to the 52 business that gladly provided those volunteers. Yes, as one of those businesses, the Times Leader had volunteers helping out at Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, so this is a bit of horn-tooting, but we are proud to support the United Way, and proud of the other businesses that do the same. United Way President/CEO Bill Jones estimated Day of Caring provides the equivalent of about $90,000 in value to the community. Considering it’s a single day, that sounds like a heck of an investment in a lot of good works to make the region a little better.

Coal yet again to those who prey on the elderly, especially elderly they are supposed to be helping. The newest example: Police charged Anayia Annelia Lovell with stealing and depositing six checks from 95-year-old Emily Kocian, who has since died. Lovell was employed by a home health agency and allegedly stole the checks while visiting Kocian in a Tunkhannock residence. Theft is bad enough, theft from the elderly is worse. But stealing from an elderly person who must trust people to come into their homes and help them with daily living is beneath contempt.

Diamonds to the Wyoming Valley Montessori School for letting us share the Mother’s Day Tea served up by the kindergarten class. Even before the youngsters took the stage to praise moms, give them flowers, and sing a few tunes, the event had a charm only children can bring. The table settings included papers used by the tykes to write some of the things their moms don’t like to do, including “Go into the pool when it’s cold,” “Play in the mud,” and “say the same thing twice.” On stage they offered what they would like to give mom, if they could afford it, with suggestions of castles, a snowman and a trip to New York. Each escorted his or her mom to the table, carefully carried tea and snacks to them, then shared the feast, time and endless smiles. “It’s just wonderful to have a moment to enjoy life’s simple beauty,” Dr. Amanda Rodski said. And there can be few things as simple and as beautiful as the love between a child and mother.

Coal to Kiara Quaylynn Johnson, not so much for the irrational outburst police say she had in a cruiser, but for erupting in a violent way despite being pregnant. According to police she was a passenger when a vehicle was stopped for driving with broken tail and headlights shortly before 1:30 a.m. With an April 8 bench warrant for her arrest, Johnson was taken into custody. On the way to the county correctional facility, police say she yelled and banged on the rear window. taken to Wilkes-Barre General to be medically cleared due to her pregnancy, the violence grew worse, with Johnson yelling, shoving, kicking, head-butted, locked her legs around an officer and a bed, and damaged handcuffs. Violent resistance like this puts the individual and those nearby in danger, but doing so while pregnant puts an innocent fetus in danger as well.

— Times Leader