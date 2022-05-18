🔊 Listen to this

We suspect most people don’t pay a lot of attention to school district budget stories, even though said budgets impact just about every aspect of our region and every person.

If you own property, you pay more property tax to school districts than to any other government that levies such a charge. If you rent, the person you rent from surely sets rates high enough so he or she can pay district taxes and still make at least a little profit.

If you have kids in public schools (which included charter schools) these budgets directly impact the quality of their education. If you have kids in private schools and they get there via a bus, it’s probably a bus ride paid for by the school district in which you live.

(State law does not require a school district to provide student transportation, but if a district does so, state law requires that any student living within the district who wants a ride to be transported to any school within 10 miles of the district border).

And if you live here, you are impacted by the type of education all children get, since they live near you and will grow up and make choices about where to live and work, possibly in your town. The better educated they are, the better citizens they should become.

We bring this up because Luzerne County’s 11 school boards have been passing “proposed final budgets” something they all must do, by state law, before the end of May. The name can be misleading if you focus on the “final” part. Focus instead on the “proposed.” What school boards pass now and what the budget ends up as can be two different things. The state requires a “final budget be passed by the end of June. The reason is simple: School districts operate on fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30.

Much as the state does, which is particularly relevant to school districts. To be blunt, school boards are passing proposed budgets right now with no real clue how much money they can expect from the state. This is a perennial lament. The state legislature is also required to pass a budget by the end of June, though there have been plenty of times the folks in Harrisburg ignored that requirement. The last time a budget impasse pushed the process past June was 2017.

Maybe if you make the laws, you don’t have to follow them?

The governor always releases his proposed budget in February, giving the legislature plenty of time to react and either show approval or release their counteroffer. Unless the same party controls the governor’s office and both branches of the legislature, there is rarely any firm movement on the budget until June at the earliest.

This is, bluntly, unfair to school districts which must have a reasonably firm proposal approved by the board and available for public review by the end of May. Many local districts will often make a proposed budget that assumes no increase in state funding, then have to adjust weeks if not months later when the state finally passes a final budget.

There’s no reason for this. If school districts must approve a proposed budget by the end of May, the state legislature should have to do the same — indeed, the state should have to get the whole budgeting process done before districts, making the job of unpaid school board members a bit easier than the job for overpaid legislators.

It’s not just about “sauce for the goose,” it’s about responsible governance.

More importantly, it’s about common sense.

— Times Leader