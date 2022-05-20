🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the incomparable Esther “Essy” Davidowitz, who completed her earthly journey on Tuesday at the age of 88. As staff writer Mary Therese Biebel wrote in a poignantly crafted story about the Kingston resident’s life, “Some might compare Essy’s good works to the stars on a clear night. You might think you’ve managed to count them all; then you notice more and more are sparkling.”

Davidowitz and her late husband, William, endowed scholarships at Wilkes University and Penn State, she volunteered as a teacher at the JCC Camp, she organized poetry festivals and fund drives, she put a microscope in a hospital laboratory, and she organized a local appearance by Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel.

As recently as December, she arranged to send a gift of books to an 8-year-old refugee from Afghanistan whose thirst for reading Essy had read about in the New York Times. Essy made many phone calls and cut through a great deal of bureaucratic red tape to make that happen.

We lament that such a beautiful soul has been taken from all of us, her family especially. But we also smile to think that in an often cruel world, this beautiful heart bestowed so much love on so many people for nearly nine decades.

Son Steven Davidowitz noted that a Hebrew phrase seemed apt.

“Tikkun olam,” he said. It translates to “healing the world” or “living in a beneficial way.”

Essy certainly did. May her memory be a blessing.

Coal to Isaiah Featherstone, 22, of Kingston, who faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct after police say he threatened a bouncer outside Swizzle Sticks Bar early Saturday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, a bouncer told police several people were gathering outside the bar and were becoming rowdy. As the two guards were attempting to disperse the crowd, Featherstone pulled out a handgun and aimed it at a guard who, in turn, brandished his own firearm that he aimed at Featherstone, the complaint says.

The guard told police “it was a standoff for maybe less than a minute” before Featherstone lowered his firearm and began walking away, according to the complaint.

Featherstone, who police say was found after a foot chase, denied he aimed a gun at the bouncer and denied ever being in possession of a firearm (which police say he discarded).

Featherstone is innocent until proven guilty, of course.

If the police are correct, we’re left puzzled and angry about what led this young man to believe he had a right and a cause to pull a gun on someone doing their job.

Let justice take its course. If that course is to remove another toxic gun-wielding criminal from the streets, so be it.

Hope that rowdy night out was worth it for Featherstone, because it could be his last for a very long time.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre City officials for moving ahead with the demolition of a blighted property on Custer street, and for preparing to do the same with two more properties on Blackman Street and Hazle Street. As staff writer Jerry Lynott reported, “We have to tear them down because they’re hazards,” Mayor George Brown said.

This an expensive process, but a necessary one, and the city has financial tools at its disposal — namely access to Community Development Block Grant funds and the placing of liens on the properties — to offset the costs.

It shouldn’t have to be this way, but we’re glad the city is stepping up to tackle blight to improve quality of life for long-suffering neighbors.

— Times Leader