Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated in the years following the Civil War. It became an official federal holiday in 1971 to honor the men and women who have lost their lives in service to our nation. While many consider it the start of the Summer season, with cookouts or backyard parties, please take a moment to remember the true purpose behind it: the many men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Kathleen Smith

Shawnee Fort Chapter DAR