If you’ve decided the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it’s not, though it increasingly feels and acts like a manageable endemic. And this weekend, at least in one part of our county, we advance out of the doldrums of the last two years by leaps and bounds — literally.

For all outward purposes the Degnan Ballet Center — one of the region’s true cultural jewels — has been dark since the pandemic first shuttered schools and stores in March of 2020. As reported in a story in today’s feature section, the closest the center came to “putting on show” since then was a “Nutcracker workshop” in December, but they only allowed the families of dancers see it, to limit risks.

This weekend that changes, with a full production of Hänsel and Gretel open to all. And part of the word “full” includes having lots of youngsters prancing about with hands over heads or on hips. It’s easy to be cynical about loading such productions with pre-tweens as a ploy to lure more parents and family members to the theatre. It’s easy and wrong.

One of the surest smile-inducing moments in these productions is always the youngest dancers not only getting a taste of ballet but an exercise in public performance. They are engaging not simply because of size and countenance but because of demeanor and determination.

There are, for example, trees in the cast. that means, as staff writer Mary Therese Biebel pointed out, some long stretches when short arms must stay up.

“Our arms hurt because we have to keep them up,” 7-year-old Opal Candelario said during a rehearsal break.

“It’s still pretty fun,” said Samantha Guesto, 6.

There are also squirrels and fireflies and butterflies and enchanted “gingerbread children,” as well as angels and a somnolent (sleep-inducing) sandman. And the witch has a feline sidekick played by 13-year-old Nina Dunleavy, who describes the witch-cat relationships as “I’m pretty much her assistant.”

There’s something you won’t see, as well: One of those hidden connections that make life a tapestry to both scrutinize closely and take in from a distance. The Hänsel and Gretel ballet was one of Degnan Ballet Center co-founder Kristin Degnan-Boonin’s earliest performances. She danced the role of a squirrel under guidance of Jozia Mieszkowski at the former Wilkes-Barre Ballet Theatre.

“It was always important to Miss Jozia that dancers not only dance their steps, but be able to tell a story,” Degnan-Boonin said.

The Degnan Ballet Center has brought that attitude to its productions in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for years. It’s good to see them join the growing ranks of live performance organizations that have emerged from pandemic isolation with their muses intact.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday June 5. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

So consider taking in a charming ballet this weekend sure to make you smile. Or check our various listings of upcoming events in the print edition or online at timesleader.com and find some other activity that suits your mood.

Live entertainment continues to rebound throughout the region. Take advantage of it.

— Times Leader