🔊 Listen to this

“Pierogi” remains as wonderfully variable on the dinner table as it does in murky history.

The stuffed dough originated in Poland! No, Romania! No, Lithuania! No, Slovakia! No, Ukraine! No, Russia — OK, these days, there probably aren’t many pierogi lovers who would want the plump pockets of palate-pleasing pastry posited as pertaining to Putin’s country.

But if all you think of when we say “pierogi” is potato and cheese filling, you may be in for a surprise if you stop by the 8th annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival which began yesterday and concludes today. Some of us doubtless grew up with prune pierogi, or sauerkraut pierogi, but there are so many other options, including sweet desert style pierogi filled with fruit or other desert favorites, fried and even dusted with powdered sugar.

You may find some that combine two favored local ethnic dishes in one: Kielbasi pierogi. But honestly, the options are limited mostly by a chef’s imagination and daring. Past festivals have included ghost pepper pierogi, for example.

There are some charming stories about the pierogi origin. One favorite: They came to Poland through Hyacinth of Poland, a monk in a Ukrainian monastery who became the patron saint of pierogi. Why pick this as a favorite? The notion of a saint taking on the role as patron to the pierogi tickles by itself, but name the saint Hyacinth and this starts sounding like the script to one of those innovative Pixar animated movies.

The script become even more enchanting with a claim that the first written pierogi recipes appeared in “Compendium Ferculorum,” published — according to the website culture.pl — in 1682 as the first Polish Cookbook from chef Stanislaw Czerniecki.

But wait, there’s more.

Czerniecki’s concoction was — to borrow from a run-on gag popularized by late nigh host Steven Colbert these days — “not potato.” As hard as it may be to believe, Poland knew nothing of the potato until the 17th century, according to culture.pl. So what did the Compendium Ferculorum fill a favored food with? “Chopped Kidneys, veal fat, greens and nutmeg.”

You can try asking for that at the Pierogi festival today, but we suspect a paucity of kidney bean and veal fat filling — though the first vendor to concoct one that people actually want likely would garner publicity (Anyone up to the challenge for Pierogi Festival 2023?)

Of course, there’s a lot more to the festival than pierogi, even if for some that’s more than enough. All told, there should be more than 80 vendors, food and non-food, pierogi and a lot of other options in the former. There’s also live music, rides, games, basket raffles and, of course, the Pierogi Parade, which steps off today at 11 a.m.

So consider heading over to Edwardsville for a little pierogi-centric celebration today.

It should help hold you over until Pixar releases that charming, whimsical yet poignant feature musical film about Brother Hyacinth and his many amazing escapades bringing the obscure pierogi to Poland, to be discovered by a famous chef and become a global treasure through the Compendium Ferculorum.”

— Times Leader