Diamonds to the work on needed road projects reported this week: Luzerne County is nearing completion of an LED Light conversion on the North Cross Valley Expressway that is making the night scene brighter and saving money. PennDOT began an extensive project on Route 309 near the Blackman Plaza to ease traffic problems. And PennDOT is seeking public comment on plans regarding a State Route 309 bridge replacement in Dallas Township. Here’s hoping this is just a small start to addressing the many infrastructure shortcomings throughout the county.

A small coal within this diamond to PennDOT for whatever is going on regarding the traffic light at Maffett, S. Main and Abbott Streets in Plains Township, mandated as part of the construction of the new Wilkes-Barre High School. The school has been open for a year, the light remains inoperable, and it sure looks like traffic flows fine without it.

Coal to Stephen Lamoreaux, as well as all those dealing in the “straw purchasing” of guns. Police say Lamoreaux, of Swoyersville, lawfully purchased firearms but used them to pay off a drug debt. Actually, “lawfully purchased” seems like a loophole. Lamoreaux knowingly provided false information on the purchase applications, then gave the guns to Jon Donohue, who was not legally permitted to buy firearms. And he gave the guns to pay off a debt owed for cocaine. Everything about that string of events is a problem, including the fact that the application wasn’t subject to any checks for veracity.

Diamonds to the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board for a moving tribute to the late John Quinn. True, if you were there just for school business, spending about 30 minutes taking turns relating favorite stories could be a bit frustrating, but the tales — and the emotion behind them — showed that regardless of what you thought of Quinn the man, the coach, the teacher or the board member, he had a lasting impact on the lives he touched.

Coal to those who vandalized the Diamond City Park clubhouse, not just for the vandalism itself but because the sports complex raises money for others. The act was particularly egregious because it was clearly more malice than avarice. The only thing taken of any value was $30 in cash, which certainly could have been removed without doing so much damage — estimated at more than $2,000. Vandalism in general is bad enough, vandalizing an entity that works to help others is heinous.

Diamonds to Luzerne County administrators and negotiators, past and present, for getting all unions to increase employee contributions for health care coverage. It’s been a slow process, and frankly we’d rather that insurance costs were so low this sort of thing wasn’t necessary. But in the private sector many companies raise employee contributions at will, and it had become a sore point for taxpayers to see public employees maintain little or no payments toward their coverage. Large disparities can breed taxpayer discontent, while equity can help rebuild trust in public institutions.

Coal to State Rep. Karen Boback for referring to the storm water fee as a “rain tax” in a recent statement. It’s a pet peeve, and we’re not criticizing the bill she sponsored to alleviate the burden to taxpayers of meeting this federal mandate, but we’ll say it again. No one is taxing rain. If you own acres of undeveloped land, it can rain torrents and you won’t pay a penny. It’s a fee to help mitigate the pollution caused by storm water running off from impermeable surfaces into rivers and streams. Opposing it can be done without mislabeling it, and mislabeling diminishes the opposition’s effectiveness.

— Times Leader