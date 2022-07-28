🔊 Listen to this

In Wednesday’s edition we reported on a proposed reconstruction of a 7.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 that was unveiled to the public at an open house and presentation at Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Tuesday night.

About 40 people attended the event, and some raised concerns they have about the work and how it will impact their communities.

For those who did not attend, a public comment period for the project will remain open through Aug. 26, and anyone who wishes to do so online can comment via the PennDOT website.

One of the frustrating things in our business is to see a relatively small number of people attending an event like this, even though many clearly have opinions which they’ll gladly share — along with personal barbs and unsupported conspiracy theories — in forums such as the comments sections on our website and social media platforms.

We believe strongly in free speech, yet we can’t fail to shake our heads at the ways in which some people choose to use it.

For example, a commenter who is identified only as “Cult of the Sun” offered this bizarre and irrelevant view about the project, specifically in response to a presenter’s statement that expansion of the interstate is needed because of heavy traffic increases expected over the next 25 years: “Given the ongoing population reduction scheme, I think this is just smoke & mirrors. Who knows how much similar theater is going on all across the earth, in order to distract people from the clot shot murders,” the commenter wrote.

Relatively sane, by contrast, was a series of terse exchanges between two other commenters over whether the road needs to be resurfaced at all.

We are pleased to tell you that we are not part of any global cabal, and that we think the general public would do themselves a bigger favor by reaching out to PennDOT and sharing comments and concerns about this project with the agency before it progresses beyond the engineering phase. (Ideally those would be comments about the scope, impact and perceived need for the work, not rants about COVID shots.)

For those who may not have read the story, here are the basics:

• The 7.5-mile project corridor spans from mile marker 161.2, just north of the Nuangola exit, to the Highland Park Boulevard exit (Exit 168).

• Within the corridor, PennDOT aims to add a third lane of travel to both the northbound and southbound sides of I-81, adjust the interchanges at Route 29 and Route 309 to make them safer and to bring the northbound and southbound lanes, which diverge from one another in this stretch, together.

• The project currently is in the preliminary engineering phase, and construction wouldn’t begin until at least 2025. The work would take four to five years to complete.

• The estimated cost is between $250-350 million, and under the project’s Public-Private Partnership (P3) designation, a portion of those funds would come from private financiers.

• No tolling is anticipated to be included as part of this project, PennDOT officials said.

Some of the more topical comments on our story touched on whether this corridor needs the extra lanes more than other stretches of the highway in our region; others questioned whether the cost is worth what the project will accomplish; others raised fears that the very mention of tolling is a hint that PennDOT has it in mind for later on.

Some of this commentary was absolutely worthwhile. Expressing those concerns in formal communications with PennDOT would be far more valuable to everybody concerned.

To that end, we salute those who did show up for Tuesday’s meeting to share their views and ask questions.

Information about the project can be found online at https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Luzerne%20County/Pages/Partnership81.aspx. It includes links to the public comment form and also contact information for the project manager.

— Times Leader