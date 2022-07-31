🔊 Listen to this

There are different interpretations of the servant leadership concept, but at the heart of each is the notion of a leader whose primary goal is to serve others: Their employees and colleagues, their customers or clients, their communities, society as a whole.

The concept has caught on in the corporate world, but also in civic organizations. It has deep roots in many religious traditions, particularly in Christianity, where the teachings of Jesus emphasize compassion and service above self.

If you saw our Distinctive Women special section on Friday, hopefully you noticed servant leadership referenced by Barbara A. Maculloch, President of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank N.A., in her profile by News Editor Roger DuPuis.

Anyone who knows Maculloch knows that she has been a true servant leader in her advocacy for community causes, including the CYC, YMCA, Osterhout Free Library and others, chiefly as a board member and fundraiser — “I’m never afraid to ask businesses for money,” she said.

And to all accounts she is very good at this, but her philosophy of servant leadership runs deeper than that.

Maculloch spoke with DuPuis about her career, the people who mentored and inspired her along the way, and the values instilled in her by her parents.

Perhaps most profoundly, she spoke about the need for people who have succeeded to help others do the same, whether through her charitable activities or through coaching younger people as they look to find their way.

“I just think if you are in a leadership position and don’t do things for your community, then shame on you,” Maculloch said.

We obviously hope you will check out our Distinctive Women section if you haven’t already. It can be found online at https://editions.timesleader.com/books/fnlz/.

In a larger sense, though, each of the women profiled in the publication is a true servant-leader and trailblazer, and their stories are inspirational. Succeeding in any endeavor is a challenge; but as we pointed out in a recent story and related editorial, an analysis determined that, when it comes to female business owners, our area ranks near the bottom of the country’s most populous metropolitan areas.

Maculloch acknowledged in her interview that banking has been a man’s world for generations, and she is among a comparatively small number of women to break into top-level executive positions.

“But that’s getting better,” she added.

To echo her own words, such improvements often take place because those who have succeeded help give a helping hand to those on the rise.

In the same special section Kevin Carroll interviewed Katie Borkowski, who is the director of human resources at Mohegan Sun Pocono, as well as part-owner with her husband of two small businesses — RAK Auto Sales in Luzerne and Antonio’s Pizzeria in Tunkhannock.

One of the things Borkowski said she enjoys about her HR job is helping workers build their own careers.

“I was an afforded an opportunity 15 years ago at an incredible company, and now I get to help other individuals do the same thing,” she said.

We don’t want to overlook anyone, but there are two more names from the special section who deserve mention here.

One is Linda Loop, founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County, whose work helps women prepare for the workforce, or return to it. The organization, which we have profiled many times, does not charge for its services.

The other is Barbara A. Sciandra, president and co-founder of Paint Pittston Pink. Sciandra, who fought and defeated breast cancer at a relatively young age, was inspired by her struggle to create what has become one of the region’s most fun and successful fundraising events. Paint Pittston Pink has generated over a half million dollars for targeted research since it was founded in 2014.

The women we profiled are all amazing people who have done amazing things. And they won’t rest until they have made their world a better place.

Amid the negativity and strife we all endure, it is important to remember that our region is filled with people whose goodness and compassion should be a model for all.

And remember to give thanks to the distinctive women in your life.

