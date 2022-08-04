🔊 Listen to this

“National Night Out” bills itself as “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”

Well, sure, but if you’ve seen the pictures and read the stories for these events over the years — or better yet, attended one, preferably with a youngster — you know that high-minded, community-building idea kind of takes a back seat to the smiles beaming from the children.

And a lot of times those smiles are proportional to proximity of a fire engine or police car, though the events staged by local governments, organizations, police and fire departments routinely have other draws.

Take five-year-old Parker Kohli during his visit to the Dallas Township National Night Out Tuesday. Asked what he liked best of the many lures, he decided not to decide. “My favorite part is the whole entire thing.”

Staff writers Kevin Carroll and Ryan Evans separately attended the National Night Out events in Dallas and Plains townships Tuesday, reporting on everything from face painting to food, candy, T-shirt raffles, hay rides, music and “That Foam Party Guy” spraying copious amounts of white bubbles deep enough to hide some of the smaller tots. Oh, and there were fireworks.

It’s increasingly common to see vendors and social service agencies set up tents and tables that offer more entertainment options while letting families know what’s available if they need it. And, of course there’s always the chance to sit in fire trucks, police cars and even construction vehicles.

With so much going on, it can be hard to actually see the “community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” as promised by the national Association of Town Watch website’s “about” page for National Night Out (natw.org).

Yet it’s there, it’s real, and it’s important.

“This is a good way for the kids and the community as a whole to get used to seeing cops out and about, to be more unafraid of speaking with us, whether it’s for help or just casual conversation,” Police Officer Saif Mahmoud said at the Plains Township event. “It’s a good community building space.”

“Obviously the world we live is a little different right now, but this is all about the youngsters,” State Trooper Nic Lakkis said at the same event. “We want the kids to be comfortable with first responders — anything from police to military, you know? We’re here to help and when they need help we don’t want them to be afraid to come to us,” he said.

Born from a suburban Philadelphia Community Watch volunteer’s realization that many community groups had similar goals but no shared platform, National Night Out has been making millions of kids smile in thousands of communities since 1984. And yes, letting neighbors connect with each other and helping children see first responders real people eager to help is a huge reason to attend.

As Lakkis put it, “Events like this allow us to let them see that we’re friendly and we’re people, too. And they can approach us and talk to us. I think things like this are great.”

We agree. So did Cassidy Schlicter, all of 4 years old, though she didn’t focus on the bigger goals the adults had in mind — goals reached by having all the little things available, as well as those first responders. Sure, she got a chance to sit in a Kingston Township police car. But that didn’t rank as her favorite part.

“I liked the french fries,” she said.

One order of fries with a side of community spirit coming up.

— Times Leader