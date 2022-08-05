🔊 Listen to this

With all coal last week, for balance we present all diamonds.

Diamonds to the Osterhout Free Library and the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre for holding the third annual All Fore Books mini Golf Classic, staged amid the stacks of imagination and inspiration available at the library. This clever event is, essentially, a children’s event that raises money to fund children’s events, proving yet again that libraries clearly have not been displaced by the internet, and never should be.

Diamonds to United Way of Wyoming Valley and all those who supported the “Helping Kids Thrive Drive” last Friday. Local businesses and other caring folk donated basic hygiene and school supplies that will be used to stock 21 “Nurse’s Pantries” in seven school districts. The pantry innovation is exemplifies the agency’s focus on making sure at-risk kids get all the help they need to succeed academically. “These insecurities are very real and can make it extremely difficult for students to focus on their studies and remain in school,” United Way CEO Bill Jones told staff writer Bill O’Boyle. Sometimes the key to student success is even simpler than ABC.

Diamonds to the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking and the Victims Resource Center for holding a Red Sand Project Ceremony under the County Courthouse Rotunda. Human slavery is real and more widespread than most people realize. It can be as brutal as the local abduction and assault of 14-year-old girl by two men, or as subtle as blackmailing and conditioning a young woman to believe she has no choices. Estimates say 27 million adults and 13 million children are sold into human trafficking, 80% of them female and more than 50% are children. There isn’t enough coal in the world for those who deal in human trafficking, but every effort to raise awareness and make more people pay attention to the signs of such abuse is worth praise.

Diamonds to the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock for two coming events: Free screening of “film favorites” through August (Ben Hur, Stuart Little and Bee Movie) and a return of a “Gathering of Singer/Songwriters” Aug. 17. Diamonds to the sponsors helping make such presentations possible, as well. This offering comes on the heels of another impressive film festival that brought whimsy, beautiful cinematography and harrowing dramas from around the world to our region. Keep up the good work.

Diamonds to the United Sports Group and the McGovern family for donating $3,110 to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground project. The effort to make fully inclusive playgrounds throughout the city is worth all the support it can get.

Diamonds to Wilkes University grad Kameron Wenk for organizing the first “Kisses to Cancer 5K,“ set for Oct. 1, in memory of U.S. Air Force Major and fellow Wilkes alum Major Candice Adams Ismirle, who died of triple negative breast cancer in 2016. A woman of service from a military family, Candice’s story clearly deserves to be remembered as daughter, wife, mother, major and role model for all who defy adversity. Proceeds from the event will go toward helping veterans, developing future Air Force officers and the fight for a cancer cure. You can register at wilkes.edu/homecoming.

— Times Leader