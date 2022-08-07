🔊 Listen to this

Monday’s announcement that Commonwealth Health intends to close First Hospital may have taken many in the community by surprise, but it was almost certainly years in the making.

It’s also part of a generations-old trend in this country in which care for people with mental health issues and developmental disabilities has been frequently shortchanged, often with devastating results for the patients and those who love them.

In today’s edition, reporters Mark Guydish and Bill O’Boyle look at the conditions which have led to such closures, what ramifications are likely to follow, and how lawmakers and others are reacting to the news. Their stories are thoughtful and well researched and well worth your time if you care about this issue and how it will reverberate in our community.

In a larger sense, as Guydish’s story describes, this is a national problem with deep roots.

“The trend to de-institutionalize people with mental illness and dissolve inpatient psychiatric services originally started in the 1950s and 1960s,” said Kristen Cheslick, a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who owns SolCentered Integrative Psychiatric Care in Kingston and is part of the Wilkes Nurse Practitioner Program faculty.

“Since then, the closure of inpatient mental health hospitals steadily increased each year across the entire country. The primary goal was to treat patients in less-restrictive environments, such as community-based clinics. Although the intention was positive, this trend unfortunately resulted in evaporated inpatient mental health options.”

Anyone who experienced the mental health system in decades past can attest that as challenging as things are today, the massive old hospitals of that era could be terrifying, dehumanizing places, as were some of the primitive treatments imposed upon patients. Many still carried frightening and stigmatizing names from less compassionate eras — “mental hospitals,” “asylums” or, worse, “lunatic asylums.”

Case in point: SCI-Retreat in Newport Township was converted to a prison in 1988. Prior to closure in 1981 it had been a mental health facility.

The property was known as the Retreat Hospital for the Insane and Almshouse for 30 years and renamed the Retreat Mental Hospital in 1930. The county operated that facility until 1943, when it was transferred to state control.

Thus, the facility was created in the 1800s to house the poor, later alongside people with mental health issues cruelly dubbed “insane.” Its rural, isolated location was intended to place those folks away from the populated areas of the county, where they would be out of view.

This was by no means unique to Luzerne County, and similar institutions existed nationwide. It is no wonder that as treatment and society’s view of mental health issues evolved in the 20th century, such facilities came to be seen as anachronistic and inhumane.

In their zeal to de-institutionalize, however, government and healthcare industry officials often prioritized cost-cutting over finding effective and compassionate alternatives to caring for the people now turned out of those institutions.

For many, that translated into traumatic outcomes.

A 2015 assessment by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that 564,708 people were homeless on a given night in the United States. Of them, at least 25% (140,000 individuals) were seriously mentally ill, while 45% (250,000 individuals) suffered from some form of mental illness.

Fast forward to 2022. Here in our region, the lack of inpatient beds is expected to get worse. As Guydish’s story points out, one study projects a shortage of 130 to 300 beds in the next few years for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

And while Geisinger, in particular, is working to expand mental health offerings, those solutions will take time; experts warn that the short-term loss of First Hospital will mean an increase in psychiatric and behavioral patients coming to hospital emergency departments.

“This would be a really good area for some legislative incentives and interventions,” one source told Guydish.

We agree.

Indeed, O’Boyle spoke with members of the region’s legislative delegation for this story, and from what they have said we believe they are taking the issue seriously.

Of all the important issues they face, we hope these lawmakers will keep this issue on the front burner in the weeks to come.

If there is any solution that will see First Hospital remain open — or at least remain open for an extended period to help patients and families find truly viable alternatives — such a solution almost certainly will not happen without legislators acting directly or as intermediaries.

— Times Leader