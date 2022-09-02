🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Dan Duffy and to his colleagues for their handling of a contentious Aug. 13 traffic stop involving Police Advisory Committee Chairwoman Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski.

The stop itself should not have been controversial, but so it has become.

A license plate reader in Duffy’s police vehicle picked up violations for the Mercedes Benz C 300 sedan belonging to Duggins-Magdalinski that had just passed him. She was a passenger in the back seat with her grandson and her daughter, Fa’tirah Duggins, whose license was suspended, was at the wheel.

We the People know about what transpired thanks to bodycam video released last week by Mayor George Brown.

Approximately 15 minutes into the 40-minute stop Duggins-Magdalinski snapped at Duffy when he pressed her to produce proof of insurance or her car would be towed. She had been unable to pull up an app on her new phone and her daughter, Fa’tirah Duggins, who was driving without a license, was hysterical upon learning she was going to jail for an outstanding warrant.

Earlier this week, police withdrew an insurance-related citation after Duggins-Magdalinski had produced proof of insurance. She still faces four other traffic citations.

The lengthy footage shows Duffy and the other officers demonstrating a great deal of professionalism and patience with Duggins-Magdalinski, even as she hurls profanity at them and raised her membership on the committee to another officer who responded to the stop.

Brown on Thursday said Duffy “deserves to be fully exonerated” from what he called “unfounded allegations” raised by Duggins-Magdalinski, who accused Duffy of racial profiling.

We’ve carefully reviewed the videos and we agree with the mayor.

Duffy was at times mildly sarcastic toward Duggins-Magdalinski, but given her curse-laden tirade that is not surprising, and frankly it was understandable: She ended the encounter with a parting “F— you,” and Duffy can be heard referring to her as “an ass” to another officer.

She certainly behaved like one.

We also believe Duggins-Magdalinski, who lives in Hanover Township, should resign from the committee and save everyone involved the trouble of removing her.

If she doesn’t, there is no question that she has demonstrated her utter lack of suitability to serve on the committee and must go as soon as possible.

Coal to Keystone Automotive, a vehicle parts distributor with headquarters in Exeter, which must pay a $2.5 million penalty for allegedly selling aftermarket devices that were designed to defeat the emissions control systems on cars and trucks, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday. The Keystone settlement, at $2.5 million, is the third largest civil penalty settlement nationwide for aftermarket defeat device cases.

While we are synpathetic to businesses working to stay operational in challenging times, Keystone’s actions violated Clean Air Act prohibitions on the sale of so-called “defeat devices,” contributing to health hazards through harmful emissions.

Diamonds to United Way of Wyoming Valley President and CEO Bill Jones, his team — and their donors — for their ongoing efforts to combat childhood poverty in the region. We discussed some of those efforts on Thursday as part of our Back To School 2022 special series with Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

When we went to speak with Jones, boxes of supplies were slated for delivery to 21 different school buildings across seven different districts in the valley, each with a Nurse’s Pantry that will provide at-risk students with health and hygiene products at no cost.

Addressing these issues with at-risk children will also help address several other issues that the United Way has seen in students, including chronic absenteeism and students falling behind in school.

What made this possible, and such a crucial component of the United Way’s success in helping at-risk families, is the time and generosity of the businesses and individuals who donate their time, their money and their supplies to the cause. This is important work.

— Times Leader