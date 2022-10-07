🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Beverly Yencha for taking advantage of some available quilting frames to create a new quilting club. It may seem like a quaint, even outdated art, but homemade quilts have been capturing bits of history and Americana for centuries. They can be comforting physically and emotionally, and quickly become prized family heirlooms. They are creative outlet, relaxation technique, self-expression and socialization all sewn neatly — pun intended — into one package. This is a niche art that deserves to survive and thrive.

Coal to Robin A. Medina De Le Cruz of Wilkes-Barre for providing what was one of the most bizarre — and likely most talked about — cop reports in recent months. Police say De Le Cruz, 19, entered a residence uninvited, bound a woman to a chair and stole her vehicle. The bizarre part? He was completely naked. First he took a blanket to wrap himself in, then took her sweat pants, yet was naked again when arrested after he crashed the car and attempted an unsuccessful escape on foot. It would be a comedy sketch except that he terrorized the woman, robbed her, risked lives in the police chase and wrecked a car he didn’t own.

Diamonds to PowerRail locomotive parts supplier for opening their new headquarters in Exeter with an eye-catching draw: A restored Conrail N-21 caboose. The fact that the area is home to a leader in making and distributing aftermarket train parts is worth notice, but the caboose just sweetens the lure, especially since it is actually used for visitors. “It’s nice for meetings and it’s casual,” President Paul Foster said. “You can have some tea or coffee and have a chance to talk and take it from there.” We know trains (like quilts) are viewed as outdated by some, but that’s a mistake. They serve as a critical leg in our transportation system, offering both an alternative and a back-up to air and road service.

Coal to Catherine Latoski, a former Exeter woman now from Davenport, Fla., for allegedly embezzling a stunning $2 million from a former employer to pay for Disney timeshares and vacations, as well as personal expenses and her child’s college tuition. The U.S. Attorney’s office said she apparently plans to plead guilty. According to the FBI, the former director of accounting at Penn Foster Inc. used corporate credit cards for her own gain and doctored the books to hide the embezzlement. Any such scheme inevitably hurts more than the company, it hurts the customers. But $2 million is cheating writ very large.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre Area School District for setting up a sizable and apparently successful Community Outreach Day prior to last Friday’s home football game at the new district stadium. Along with providing a bunch of freebies to those who showed up, it helped connect community members who may need some services to agencies that can help. It also, as Superintendent Brian Costello said, “shows when the community and the district work together, everybody wins.”

Coal to former Luzerne County constable Sydney Snelling, indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm. Specifically, the indictment claims he had an assault rifle with a modified barrel under 16 inches without having a required tax stamp to possess it. This comes on top of earlier charges that Snelling engaged in straw purchases of 22 firearms he gave to a man prohibited from owning guns. Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but seeing a former law officer getting entangled in these things sufficiently to draw the indictment is disheartening particularly.

— Times Leader