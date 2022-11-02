🔊 Listen to this

It may have seemed like U.S. Sen. Robert Casey was everywhere yesterday, and he conceded it was an “all Luzerne County” day for him during his first stop at Solomon/Plains Elementary School in the morning before reading to pre-schoolers at the Luzerne County Head Start building in Wilkes-Barre.

The Solomon/Plains stop was a bit star-crossed. Casey almost certainly hoped for a few photos interacting with students while taking time to tout $75,000 in federal money going to the United Way of Wyoming Valley for that agency’s anti-poverty school campaigns. A water main break had prompted the cancellation of classes. The second stop did not involve any actual money, though there was a plea for some, but it did have smiling kids.

The two instances share an underlying theme: Breaking the cycle of poverty that too often is passed from one generation to the next when low income hobbles a child’s educational achievements, increasing the odds they will end up in low-paying jobs or needing government assistance.

The antidote both programs provide is to use limited money to maximum effect by keeping kids in school in the earliest grades and getting them to proper reading proficiency by third grade.

This is important because so much of child development hinges on being able to read by that age. As United Way President Bill Jones put it, when students move from third to fourth grade they are typically making the “transition from learning to read, to reading to learn.” If they stumble, they can get behind in school and never fully catch up.

United Way has taken a multi-pronged approach, as Jones pointed out through anecdotes and physical examples. They showed of the “Nurse’s Pantry,” an initiative now in 21 Luzerne County schools that provides basic needs from chapstick to shoes for low-income students. It can be astounding to hear the stories of one student missing a week of school for lack of lice shampoo, or two siblings alternating attendance so they could share a single pair of sneakers.

United Way also provides some schools with washers and dryers to make sure children can have clean clothes, eye exams and free glasses to make sure they can see the front of the room, and workbooks and basic school supplies.

Head Start is a more comprehensive program for students who get into it, assuring quality pre-school for the youngsters and broad support for the parents. The new problem for the local agency, Executive Director Lynn Biga told Casey, is that COVID-19 prompted a lot of teacher retirements in local school districts, causing a domino effect as Head Start teachers landed district jobs and replacements proved hard to find (a nationwide decline in people majoring in education in college exasperates this problem).

Casey has long supported Head Start, but he argued getting adequate funding to provide competitive salaries and avoid such staff loss is a big-picture problem. Corporate and business leaders need to realize quality pre-k such as Head Start is more in their long-term interests then the immediate tax cuts they so often lobby for. Investing tax dollars in both Head Start and the United Way programs can mean a more productive, more prepared workforce for generations to come, coupled with a decline in the number of teens and adults requiring government assistance.

“Corporate leaders need to be challenged,” he said, they to be asked what really matters most to them and the country: Short term profits courtesy of tax cuts, or long-term improvements in student and adult outcomes from early education investments.

It’s not a simple problem. There are a lot of moving parts. But when it comes to the academic success of young children, the bottom-line answer seems easy.

It’s the children.

— Times Leader