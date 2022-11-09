Accountability, preventing a repeat should be focus of election probe

It is too early, despite the loud protestations of many, to make a final judgment on the paper fiasco that emerged during Election Day on Tuesday. But it’s not too early to point out, as many surely have, the absurdity of it, and the need to pinpoint the cause.

The story emerging as of Tuesday evening was unacceptable, in no small part because it sounded like the plot of a madcap satire comedy with the cast tossing the scripts aside in Act 2 and improvising.

The county lacked sufficient paper for the process as far back as September, when logic and accuracy testing was performed, according to Luzerne County Acting Election Director Beth McBride. The county had lots of paper in stock purchased for previous election, though there were questions about whether it could be used.

In response to calls from the county on Tuesday, the state and the company that makes the devices that use the paper indicated that that paper should not be used because it is a different stock and could jam the machines. It is worth noting that the county likely would have received that answer earlier if they had reached out earlier.

The county had tested the paper with no jams but decided to abide by the state directive. The search for a paper source came up well short. Paper had to be specially ordered from a company in Taylor and one in Albany, N.Y.

By 1 p.m., more than 35 polling locations had already run out of paper. Voters were given the option of filling out provisional ballots, but fears developed that there might not be enough of them either. The county asked Luzerne County Judge Lisa Gelb to extend poll hours to 10 a.m., which she did. After all that, County Manager Randy Robertson said the state gave a green light to use the older stock.

By 6 p.m., Luzerne County was in the national news, and not in a good way. Long before that, our website lit up with the usual premature criticisms and election-rigging theories so routinely spewed by partisans and trolls these days it has almost become background noise.

Except, thanks to this seismic snafu, it will be front and center for days, if not months, and rightly so.

There are so many layers to this it makes a large onion look slim.

The most important point — and the one least likely to be heeded by too many — is to stay calm and work the existing problem. Figuring out what went wrong is essential, but assuring a fair election was held and that all legitimate votes are counted must be a top priority.

High on the list of must do, though, is to unequivocally determine what went wrong, who is responsible, and how to make sure this never happens again. How can paper even be the problem? How can anyone decide on Election Day (if that proves to be what happened) that the paper in stock was not usable? How can the paper — which is “mission critical” to a smooth election — be of a type so specific only two distant sources can provide it?

It’s worth pointing out that the original electronic voting system adopted by the county had no paper, and that a switch was made to create a paper trail because of concerns of accuracy. It’s also worth remembering that the county has been going through election directors at an alarming rate, thanks in part to the partisan attacks — and even threats — more frequently aimed at the office in recent years.

The repercussions of this will probably last months. State-wide race results may be delayed thanks to Luzerne County. Challenges to the county results are all but guaranteed. Cries for a do-over seem inevitable. Lawsuits are likely. Democrats will blame Republicans for focusing on mail ballots and drop boxes, distracting preparations for in-person voting. Republicans will argue it was mail ballots that caused the distractions. Election integrity critics will seize it all as new proof of their claims.

And when blame is determined, we need to be sure it is not scapegoating.

Take a deep breath, buckle up, and get ready for Luzerne County’s latest black eye.

