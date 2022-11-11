🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds, this Veterans Day, to all who have served our country, whether in peacetime or war.

For putting your lives on hold and on the line, for leaving loved ones behind, for believing in America enough to be willing to die for this amazing country, we thank you.

It is always important to point out that Veterans Day is for those who came home, while Memorial Day is for those who did not. That said, Veterans Day evolved from Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, and is known in many countries as Remembrance Day.

In that spirit, today we honor those who served, but it is fitting to remember those who served alongside them and fell in the line of duty. We do this for the fallen, for their friends and families, but also for their surviving comrades who carry their stories in their hearts forever, long after they return home.

Thank a veteran today. We owe them so much.

Coal to the truck driver who drove a loaded tractor-trailer down Giants Despair (AKA Laurel Run Road) on Wednesday, apparently lost his brakes, and ended up crashing the rig into a garage in a residential neighborhood in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The signs prohibiting trucks on that harrowing stretch of road are clear, and yet here we are again. The driver suffered minor injuries; it’s a miracle no one was maimed or killed.

We don’t want to heap all the blame on the driver.

Yes, he should have heeded the signs. But the fact that such crashes keep happening raises many questions, not least of which is whether signs are enough.

Township Chief of Police Will Clark said his municipality and neighboring communities along the popular shortcut are “justifiably concerned for the safety of themselves and their families in relation to the willful disregard of the prohibition of truck traffic on Laurel Run Road coming in from State Route 115.”

Chief Clark said PennDOT’s response was to add additional restriction signage in multiple locations.

“But these are clearly being ignored,” the chief said.

PennDOT released a statement in which they said “disobeying the signs is an enforcement issue.” Clark said his department has stepped up enforcement on East Northampton Street in the township, having issued citations to drivers in violation.

PennDOT added that “The Department has discussed with Laurel Run Borough the option of making State Route 2007 (East Northampton Street) one way uphill from a point below Giant’s Despair until the intersection with Pine Run Road.”

PennDOT also said it has not heard back from Laurel Run Borough on this option, and reporter Bill O’Boyle did not immediately hear back from them either.

That is a step that clearly could help.

GPS is another issue. Truckers rely on electronic mapping apps for directions and are sometimes given alternate routes that send them down the steep hill that includes one turn known as “Devil’s Elbow.”

PennDOT’s statement indicated the agency will reach out to its statewide traffic management center and report the problem to nine different GPS websites for mapping correction.

Reporting a GPS issue to these websites can be done by any party via www.gps.gov, PennDOT noted, adding that “the Department recommends that the municipality also reach out to the companies for mapping correction.”

Our view: With multiple municipalities involved this is bigger than any one entity. There needs to be a coordinating agency to take the lead in seeking solutions, including enhanced enforcement.

That’s a conversation which should be led by PennDOT and involve all stakeholders.

— Times Leader