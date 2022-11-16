🔊 Listen to this

Our recent joint project with WBRE-TV news put to rest a recurring rumor that turkeys will be hard to find this Thanksgiving. Our staff writer Mary Therese Biebel and WBRE’s Emily Allegrucci visited three stores from Mountain Top to Scranton and were told repeatedly and unequivocally that if you want a frozen turkey, you can get it.

Larger ones may be hard to find, and fresh deli turkey meats are in short supply, but getting a full bird on the table is not a problem. And the cost can be modest to free, depending on where you buy and if you’ve been using loyalty cards to rack up points while buying your weekly groceries at a single store.

Other items you usually get may better reflect the reality of inflation this year (it’s worth pointing out that the most recent economic data suggests — but does not promise — the price surges have begun to subside). But two points made by people interviewed for the story give a way around the worst of the surges.

Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer co-owner Joe Fasula and Schiel’s Family Market owner Gary Schiel both pointed out that grocery stores routinely offer pretty deep discounts on high-demand goods near Thanksgiving, and a look at newspaper ads and the aisles themselves showed this to be true. A little shopping around can dig up some serious savings, though as Schiel’s customer JoAnne Dahms pointed out, her penchant for hunting the best deals reduced her odds of getting a loyalty points discount on a turkey.

There’s also the option, mulled by Patricia Lee as she shopped at Gerrity’s in Scranton, of expanding beyond your traditional menu. In planning both the meal for her family and for people she serves as pastor of Light of Christ Church in Mount Cobb, she is considering pasta, maybe lasagna — not as a turkey replacement, just as a supplement. Some guests (and hosts) might even like the change.

But Biebel’s stories hit some notes that run deeper than the potential hole in your wallet or change in menu. For starters, store managers proudly noted they work hard to keep prices down for the holidays because they live where they work, and know what their customers need — something worth remembering when you have the option of shopping a large chain or a smaller, family owned string of markets. There are advantages to both.

But perhaps most importantly, shoppers who talked to our reporters kept veering off the topic of costs — intentionally or not — preferring to talk about the value of a family gathering.

“My son and his father-in-law will fall asleep after dinner,” Pat Truskowski said with a smile at the Weis Market in Mountain Top. “The women will talk, and clean up.” A bit gender cliched? Maybe, but that misses the point. They all get to share a meal, then get to share activities they prefer. Besides, she added, they each take a moment to mention what they are thankful for before the feast. She expects about 10 relatives and friends at her son’s house.

Lee similarly expects 10-12 people for Thanksgiving dinner, and the pleasure of the looming gathering was palpable in the smile on her face as she talked of the things she’s thankful for: Health, family, friends, sunny days, bountiful choices.

So, sure, maybe Thanksgiving will seem a little tougher this year, if you are determined it has to follow strict menu traditions and rules.

But maybe it will be as easy as ever, if you remember why it’s called Thanksgiving.

— Times Leader