We get it. One of the businesses (us) involved in the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce touts the organization’s annual dinner where other businesses and people garner awards. It can sound a bit schmoozy, even a bit “pat each other on the back” to some people.

It shouldn’t.

Aside from the reality that businesses often succeed best when they join a group like the Chamber, Tuesday’s dinner offered a very important aspect of the whole “business people congratulate business people” story. Chamber President and CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan summed the idea up well.

“This is our biggest event of the year and it’s really celebrating all that we’ve accomplished,” she said. “We are celebrating not just our team, but the community, and we are highlighting our honorees tonight. Tonight is about all what we’ve been re-imaging what the future of the Valley will be. It’s a big night for us, because it’s not just celebrating what our Chamber has done but what the community has done as a whole.”

That’s the magic word: Community. It’s always the magic word, in education, religion, charity, neighborhoods, law-enforcement and, yes, business.

Local Chambers of Commerce aren’t some Goliath government or business entities meeting in distant locales. This was not Davos, or G20. It’s not even akin to a corporate retreat of a Fortune 500 company. It’s a lot of local people who have put a lot of effort into both succeeding in and helping out their communities.

The lifetime Achievement Award bestowed Tuesday speaks to what a good chamber’s focus includes. Lissa Byran-Smith has been in the medical field a long time, advocating for Wilkes-Barre and the region. At 69, she is newly retired from her last job as a Geisinger hospital administrator. And as is the case with most people who truly earn a lifetime achievement award, she had her doubts about such an honor.

Sure, part of that was doubting she deserved it. “I’m overwhelmed, and if you know me, I’m never silent. But when I was notified, I was speechless,” she said. “I never thought I would get this award.”

But the more important part was that she couldn’t really wrap her service-oriented brain around the idea that a person can, at some point, have done enough to merit a “lifetime” award.

“The word ‘lifetime’ scares me,” Byran-Smith admitted. “There’s so many people in this valley that do so much that can have this awards, so I’m honored to have it.”

We’d be surprised if she is done serving the community just because she’s officially retired. Expect to see her involved in volunteer work, or advocacy, or fund raising. Our valley and region routinely produce people who keep trying to make things better for years after any official role is left behind. It’s that type of commitment that makes real community.

It’s also the type of commitment from local entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, shop owners and company managers that the chamber helps foster. The goal is simple to say, but hard to achieve.

Make an economic enterprise not just a money-making business, but a community business.

— Times Leader