Diamonds to the Hudson Model Railroad Club, and the other area model railroad clubs for holding open house opportunities during this holiday season. Model railroading is often thought by the uninitiated as a few tracks laid on a flat surface with some plastic houses, fake miniature trees and maybe a painted black road or two. Our area’s model railroad clubs prove how very wrong that perception is, with members doing such detailed, meticulous work in buildings, landscaping, lighting and complex, unseen wiring that the scenes practically pop to life. In many cases, they put tremendous effort into recreating buildings — not from kits but from scratch — to strikingly recreate real buildings either still in existence or long lost. If you have some time and especially if you haven’t seen area modeling club open houses, consider setting aside a little time. It’s impressive for both adults and children.

Coal to state Sen. John Gordner, not so much for resigning as for leaving so abruptly. On Nov. 28 Gordner posted an announcement that he will be resigning to pursue a “unique opportunity.” The problem: He announced he would leave office Nov. 30. It’s generous to call that two-days notice. The Republican from Berwick has served either in the state house or state senate for three decades, and in his announcement said he had sought re-election in 2020 with plans to serve to the end of the term, then retire. There is nothing wrong with seizing an opportunity when it arises, though we would argue in politics any view toward outside opportunities should be tempered due to the implied contract with voters who trust you to complete a given term. But it’s hard to believe the window of any opportunity would be so narrow as to require such a hasty departure, especially since the decision was made “after much family discussion and consideration.” Considering the burden (and cost) a required special election will put on counties that share Gordner’s district so soon after a regular election, a few weeks notice could have been extremely helpful.

Diamonds to Abington Heights High School Senior Manan Pancholy for earning a patent for a cardiac catheter he devised. This would be a pretty big accomplishment at any age, but Manan is all of 17. He had a head start in his quest to become a physician thanks to two parents in the profession, but he has gone well beyond that initial boost by using free time to shadow and even do a little biomedical research at the Regional Hospital of Scranton with Dr. Nishanti Sethi. After watching a catheterization procedure, he devised a new catheter intended to better navigate blood vessels. His goal is to be an innovator, not just a doctor, and this certainly seems like a good start.

Coal to the very notion of what police say Cody Ranier did. Innocent until proven guilty of course, (though there is supposedly some cell phone video footage) but the allegation horrifies. Salem Township police say the man got into a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again partner, and when things escalated he grabbed the phone she was using to record his outburst, threw it at her, and then started to strangle her. The part that pushes this well beyond the problem of physical assault: The attack occurred in front of their young children, and the woman is pregnant with his child. Not only did this risk two lives, it likely traumatized the children in ways that could linger for years.

