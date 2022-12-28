🔊 Listen to this

Even though Christmas is a few days past by now, we hope that the season’s message of giving is still fresh in everyone’s minds as they make their resolutions for the new year.

We here at the Times Leader like to celebrate those in our area who embrace the giving spirit, whether it be monetary, or in acts of kindness or service.

There are plenty of organization in and around Luzerne County who give their time and their resources for the betterment of all: You read about them in our Diamonds and Coal editorials, and in the numerous stories we do to shine a light on those who give.

Evlyn Lyons is a giver: she’s given hundreds of exotic birds a new lease on life and a new home, helping to bring these birds out of untenable situations, to tame them, and to find them a proper home where they will be loved and looked after.

The kicker for Lyons, who was featured in Monday’s paper after her bird rescue, Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions, officially became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit: she’s just 11 years old.

That’s right: at 11 years old (10 years old when the business officially held its grand opening in July), Evlyn Lyons and her mother Linda are running a full-service exotic bird rescue from the comfort of their home in Plymouth.

It’s commendable to see anyone undertake such a rigorous job to help animals, but it’s worth a special recognition for a young girl not even old enough for high school.

It’s especially impressive to see Lyons’ work in person. She was labeled a “bird whisperer” for her uncanny skill handling exotic birds, and it’s not an exaggeration: with close to 50 birds in the home back in July, according to Lyons’ mother, Evlyn had managed to tame about 40 of them all on her own.

Of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t also mention the numerous men and women who have given support right back to Lyons, of which there are many:

• The Plymouth Borough Zoning Board, after an initial citation against the bird rescue, voted unanimously to allow Evlyn to operate the rescue in the family home.

• Dozens of supporters, ranging from animal rights activists to a local biker gang dedicates to fighting injustice, that showed up at that Zoning Board meeting to voice their approval for Lyons to be able to operate her rescue.

• The lawyers and accountants and businesses who have offered their support and help along the way as Lyons took her rescue from just a hobby to a full-fledged non-profit.

With this new status, Lyons and her bird rescue will be able to lean on support from local businesses and donors to help Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions thrive into the future, to continue Lyons’ mission to help these birds.

We look forward to hearing more from Evlyn and her bird rescue in the years to come, and we encourage everyone reading to take a page out of Lyons’ book — and do some giving in 2023.

— Times Leader