It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached Jan. 1, 2023. As you read this, Downtown Wilkes-Barre just completed an active weekend of concerts, movies, New Year’s Eve dining, and celebrations, including the return of the Genetti’s New Year’s Eve party. With the new year comes a new opportunity to build upon all that’s been accomplished over the previous 12 months.

Let’s look at the year that was and continue pushing that momentum forward. For Downtown Wilkes-Barre, 2022 was a year of continued recovery. As of November, employee volumes downtown reached 49 percent of volumes from November 2019 — prior to the pandemic and the trend of downtown employees working from home. Similarly, the volume of people visiting Downtown Wilkes-Barre to shop, dine and attend shows and events was at 78 percent of the volume from November 2019.

The trends are heading in the right direction, but they are doing so at a slower pace than we would like. That caused another year of challenges for downtown businesses; and unfortunately, 2022 brought some prominent street-level vacancies. At the same time, though, various new center city merchants opened for business, and we are setting the stage for more to come.

The Wright Center for Community Health will begin seeing patients at its new 169 North Pennsylvania Ave. facility on Jan. 9, which is a tremendous addition to the medical services available in our downtown and city.

Downtown’s residential base continued to grow during 2022 with the opening of the Diamond (the rehabilitated historic Sterling Annex building) at 19 North River St. and the announcement of a partnership between Wilkes University and D&D Realty Group to transform the vacant building at 116 South Main St. into 36 new residential units above street level as well as institutional and commercial space.

Throughout the past year, Diamond City Partnership (DCP), Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, and its Downtown Ambassadors steadily kept the area clean and improved the downtown’s public environment by removing 2,941 pounds of trash from sidewalks and curbs; eliminating 166 graffiti tags and 1,018 stickers; clearing snow and ice from Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb cuts; planting and maintaining 186 hanging flower baskets and 16 large sidewalk planters; and spending 201 hours clearing snow and ice.

As part of DCP’s efforts to keep Downtown Wilkes-Barre clean, safe, and welcoming, we also funded 73 hours of supplemental downtown patrols by Wilkes-Barre Police Department special details and collaborated with local social service agencies to improve assistance to at-risk populations.

DCP events and promotions such as the monthly Sunsets on South Main live music series, Sips Wednesday evening happy hours, Downtown Wilkes-Barre Restaurant Week, the summer Downtown Discoveries Kids Fest, and the Small Business Saturday Holiday Market enlivened downtown and benefited our businesses.

We also worked together with the City of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, Riverfront Parks Committee, Fine Arts Fiesta, and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber to realize downtown’s full schedule of signature events — from the “Rockin’ the River” concert series to the City’s Public Square Trick-or-Treat — throughout the year.

Through DCP’s College Ambassador Program, interns from local colleges and universities provided direct assistance to downtown storefront businesses, and DCP’s Downtown Arts Forum united our center city’s arts and cultural organizations for common benefit.

Construction began on a permanent roofed stage for Public Square, the latest step in a long-term partnership between DCP and the City of Wilkes-Barre to improve downtown’s signature public space. Work also began on the West Market Street Gateway façade design project, which was made possible through a state grant secured by DCP. We planted ten new shade trees on the first block of South River Street, and we even added two new pet waste stations for the convenience of dog-owning downtown residents.

Our efforts are all driven by the clear goal of ensuring that Downtown Wilkes-Barre fully recovers from the pandemic so that it serves once again as the vibrant and healthy heart of our region. We are confident that, by working together we will make that goal a reality. If we focus on fostering a downtown environment that serves as an amenity for our residents, businesses, colleges, employees, students, and visitors, we will continue to see business growth and Downtown Wilkes-Barre will continue to rebound.

So, to all of you — downtown’s property and business owners, residents, students, employees, customers, public-sector partners, private-sector contributors, and everyone helping to craft a better future for the heart of our city and region — best wishes for a happy, healthy, enjoyable and prosperous New Year.

Larry Newman is the Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership.