Luzerne County Council is set to vote on the appointment of three citizens to a manager search committee. We commend them for the relative speed of this complicated and important process, and hope they let bipartisanship and a spirit of representing all residents guide their decision.

There is also talk of introducing an ordinance to form a government study commission, which would be empowered to recommend changes — or recommend no changes — to the council/manager form of government created through a similar study commission 12 years ago. We strongly encourage council members to separate the two votes. Take care of the formation of manager search committee first. Indeed, consider waiting until a manager is selected, appointed and seated.

There is plenty of evidence that the current form of government has problems. We still believe the right thing to do is find ways to make the existing system work rather than throwing the dice (and spending the money) with another study commission. A dozen years may seem long enough, until you remember the former commissioner form of government’s many problems over scores of years, which prompted the switch to a home rule charter system.

But even if council ultimately does vote on the first steps toward a study commission, the timing simply seems inappropriate. For starters, prospective candidates for the county manager post are almost sure to reconsider applying if they know a study commission — which could eliminate the post — is in the works (or in session). Put another way, the looming formation of a study commission almost certainly would impact the search for a county manager, and odds are the impact would be negative.

Doing both at the same time — conducting a manager search and moving to form a study commission — could also impact the independent work of each. It is difficult to suss out exactly how those on a search committee would do their job knowing a study commission was active, and the same goes for how a study commission might form and function knowing a manager search is underway.

And lastly, initiating both a search committee and study commission seems like a recipe for voter — and even county council — fatigue. They are two very big, very important moves that require clear thinking along very different lines — a bit like planning to host a big party at your house while also planning to remodel the kitchen. It feels like there’s just too much being put on council and voter plates too quickly. And we suspect many voters will find it hard to understand the rush to do both essentially at the same time.

Obviously, if enough council members believe both tasks should be undertaken now, then that’s what will happen, for better or worse. But the risks seem high enough, and the need seems low enough, to justify separating the two actions.

We see two alternatives:

Drop the manager search for now and announce plans to stay with an acting manager while a government study commission is formed and launched, or drop the government study commission idea for now and focus on forming and launching the manager search.

The former seems rife with its own problems. The latter, we would argue, is the better path in the short term.

— Times Leader