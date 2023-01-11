🔊 Listen to this

It is rare to editorialize about a wedding. We didn’t check our archives, but we can’t remember the last time specific “I do” vows were the sole topic in this space. But when the bride is 85 and the groom close to 90, well, it seems worth a little extra attention.

As reported on Sunday’s front page, Carol Bawiec and Lee Harshbarger took their vows at Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church Saturday. There are the old tropes that “love is timeless,” or “love is ageless,” of course. But consider this tidbit reported by staff feature writer Mary Therese Biebel: The octogenarian bride prepared her own reception luncheon.

As the story noted:

“We started out thinking cake and coffee, then we thought sandwiches, cake and coffee, and then I decided I’d just cook,” Carol said, noting that while she’d made the ham, stuffed chicken breast, BLT salad, barbecued meatballs and cookies, her grandson Jack had contributed the mashed potatoes and gravy.

For most people, picking a caterer and menu is a chore. But cooking the menu yourself is a heck of a way to avoid that wedding planner task.

Then there’s the serendipity of them managing to connect at all — and no, we’re not talking about the fact that the Times Leader may have been an unwitting participant in the couple’s origin story.

In an age when young singles can be torn between enduring the bar scene or using online services, Lee just went to get a haircut. We wouldn’t presume to know how many times he’s done that, but he’s been doing it for almost 90 years, so, yeah, unless he went through some sort of extended long-hair hippie-type days (which we doubt, since he worked for the Pennsylvania Game Commission), that’s a lot of barbershop visits.

So a man walks into a barbershop. He pages through a good old-fashioned printed newspaper, and he even sifts through the personal ads. He notices that a woman is looking, as Carol put it, “for someone to go to craft shows and flea markets and travel with.” They set up a first date at Grotto Pizza, become an item, and eventually decide that marriage, as Lee put it, is “a big step, but it’s the right step.”

At the wedding, Carol’s four great-grandchildren participated: 11-year-old Lucy was maid of honor, 6-year-old Ben was ring bearer, 2-year-old Lydia was flower girl, and 8-year-old John IV “gave away” his great grandmother.

Imagine trying to sell that script to a Hollywood producer. While movie moguls have been known to produce films featuring older couples — “On Golden Pond” comes to mind — they are relatively rare. Though it might sell if you made the focal point one of the bride’s granddaughters. Scene: granddaughter watches as her daughter walks down the aisle at a wedding for the first time. The kicker: the girl is only 2, and she’s tossing silk petals as the flower girl for the granddaughter’s grandmother. The poignancy quotient could go through the roof!

But of course, we don’t have to imagine. This all happened, in a wonderful example of how genuine a “feel good” story can be. It is, in that regard, what “Late Night” host Seth Meyers calls (in a periodic segment) “The kind of story we need right now.”

But there’s one other reason this marriage deserves notice. The age of the couple may draw our attention, but Carol pointed out that age wasn’t — and shouldn’t be — an issue.

“Enjoy life, enjoy every day,” she advised. “Because you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

— Times Leader