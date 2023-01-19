🔊 Listen to this

The data has been overwhelming for years: Overall, people with college degrees make considerably more during their working life than those with only a high school diploma. Couple that with a growing list of higher-paying jobs that require post-baccalaureate degrees at the entry-level, and the demand for higher ed has become the norm in many professions.

At first blush, then, it would seem newly-seated Gov. Josh Shapiro kicked the legs out from under that argument with his first executive order on his first full day in office Wednesday. He sent out a media release proudly touting that, thanks in part to the order, “92% of state government jobs — about 65,000 positions — do not require a four-year college degree.”

The order instructs “the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings,” and orders a review of the rest of jobs that do still require a four-year degree, most by law.

Shapiro coupled that with a new website, careers.employment.pa.gov, intended to let people looking for a job “easily search among the thousands of open positions that don’t require a four-year degree.”

“Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and have a real opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said in the release. “They should get to decide what’s best for them – whether they want to go to college or straight into the workforce – not have that decided for them. Today, we are making sure Pennsylvanians know that the doors of opportunity are wide open to those who want to serve our Commonwealth, regardless of whether or not they have a degree.”

Let’s be honest, one reason to do this is the job market. It’s an applicant’s world in many professions, with a lot of employers scrounging for people willing and able to do the work (the substitute teacher shortage is one example, where the state has been waiving education requirements for several years to help districts fill positions). So maybe this isn’t quite as impressive as it sounds.

There is also no clear indication, at least in the media release or the executive order, as to how many of those 65,000 positions required a four-year degree before Shapiro made this move.

All that said, and keeping in mind that the data still suggest post-high-school education is a smart and profitable career path, this is a good move. We all know people with four year degrees who are not qualified for the jobs they get or seek, and we know people with so much on-the-job and/or life experience that they can tackle most tasks thrust at them with little extra training. Experience, knowledge and adaptability are what really count in filling any job; college or other post-secondary education is just one way to get some experience and learn to adapt.

In fact, it has become increasingly clear that the most valuable job skill is an unquenchable thirst to keep learning throughout your life. While the data clearly show college usually pays off, it has become increasingly clear that the economy benefits and the nation stays more competitive if we blur the lines of education. High school kids taking college classes, college students getting real-world experience, employees of all positions given access to more training and learning in person or online — these things matter more than any specific level of educational attainment.

Shapiro’s move, while feeling counter-intuitive to the older degree-focused mindset, has a good chance of helping put Pennsylvania ahead of that trend.

— Times Leader