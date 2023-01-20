🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Tom Jesso for his selfless dedication as unpaid caretaker for the Shawnee Cemetery in Plymouth, and to the many people who rushed to repay him with fund-raising and support as he battles stage IV cancer. “It’s time for us to give back to Tom,” Plymouth Alive president Alexis Eroh said. “He’s our brother and we love him.” A fundraiser is set for Jan. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 1425 on West Main Street, and Eroh said the response has been outstanding. Jesso epitomizes the selfless service so many area residents exhibit in their communities, and it is truly heartening to see the community acknowledge all his work in a time of uncertainty and need. These are the qualities that really earn the area’s “Valley With a Heart” moniker.

Coal to Sharon Wallace of Nanticoke for providing one of the more lurid and depressing court cases in recent memory. Wallace was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court for smothering her son with a pillow after being interrupted during sex. Judge David Lupas handed out two-to-four years in state prison on the charges following her conviction Nov. 8. The act is simply heinous in any context. The facts that the child suffers from attention deficit disorder and that they were homeless and staying at a hotel when the incident happened (at the expense of county Children and Youth Services) make it worse. So much for a mother’s protective instincts.

Diamonds to the Luzerne County Court branch, to the Public Defenders Union, and to all those involved who managed to work out the details of a plan to hire outside attorneys as a temporary solution to the lack of public defenders for indigent criminal cases. We’ve criticized those involved — including a county council that seemed too fixated on lesser problems to help fix this one — for the failure to implement this plan when first proposed, and we’re happy to give them praise as the courts publicly advertise for attorneys willing to take on the work. Here’s hoping two more good news items follow: That enough lawyers step forward to help fill this gap for the time being, and that the union and the county come to fair contract terms (and county council approves) that will assure enough lawyers can be hired to handle the load and end this issue on a longer-term basis.

Coal to whatever led to the collision of a Luzerne & Susquehanna Railway locomotive and an automobile Tuesday at a Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre. We have published articles about the lack of flashing lights and/or gates at several crossings in the city in the past, and reported collisions and close-calls with depressing frequency. But the accidents are not necessarily the fault of the railroad or engineers. Vehicle drivers routinely ignore a wide range of traffic safety requirements, from rolling through stop signs or right-on-red maneuvers (you legally have to come to a full stop in both cases, even when turning right on red), to exceeding speed limits in dense residential districts and, yes, paying no heed when crossing railroads. One wonders if the driver was simply too distracted to hear the mandated blowing of the locomotive horn (or if the mandate wasn’t fulfilled). One fact is clear: If trains stay at the 10 miles-per-hour speed limit in the city and provide the appropriate and loud warning, this sort of thing simply should never happen.

