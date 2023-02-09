🔊 Listen to this

One question caught the essence of the moment: “What home will we make for his son?”

Wilkes University Associate English Professor Helen Davis had spent a few minutes recounting what is known of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols following a brutal police beating in Memphis — cries of a man forced on the ground by officers without knowing what he had done, the lack of any police supervisors as the use of force dragged on beyond reason, the long lag time before medical help arrived.

Joining other speakers at a vigil held on the University’s Fenner Quadrangle Wednesday afternoon, Davis noted that Nichols, 29, was heading home when police conducted a “routine traffic stop.” He ended up struggling for his life, calling “for his mom over and over again, asking them to stop.”

“But they didn’t stop.”

Davis began choking back tears.

“He said he just wanted to go home. What home have we made for him? What home will we make for his son?”

It’s a universal question, covering almost every aspect of our lives. Are we making things better or worse for our children? It is at the heart of our current “culture wars” as politicians from both parties eager to capitalize on such concerns drum up doomsday scenarios they insist will inevitably occur if the other side takes (or keeps) power.

In most cases, at least when it comes to partisan political predictions, the threat proves greatly exaggerated. The Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry, and the world kept spinning, the country stayed intact. The court overturned Roe v. Wade and we still went to work/school or other responsibilities the next day. The last administration slapped tariffs on goods from countries both friendly and not, and the economy didn’t crash.

The threats are often real, but rarely as really dire as we are told. This country has proven particularly resilient through nearly 250 years of tremendous social upheaval, devastating wars, huge swings of the political pendulum, and economic stress that would have torn lesser nations to shreds. Our democracy works because it allows us to figure things out — sometimes too slowly and painfully — and adapt.

But what happened to Nichols feels different. It feels truly senseless. It feels easily avoidable. And in the wake of so many other examples of excessive police force leading to tragedy — especially with Black victims — it seems systemic.

Part of the problem may be that it feels remote. It didn’t happen here, or even in this state. It didn’t happen to anyone we know.

Part of the problem may be that we don’t feel comfortable second-guessing police. They do a dangerous, essential job; just how much protocol do we want them to have to consider when an innocent life is threatened?

Maybe more training would help, maybe different training. Maybe more education for the public on how to respond to police stops. Maybe more money for universal police body cameras so they know their actions can be scrutinized after the fact. Maybe more respect for law enforcement in general. Maybe a more uniform, national set of standards on when police physical force is acceptable, and what types of force can be applied under what circumstances.

We wouldn’t, couldn’t pretend to know the answer. But we know the question, and we need to keep looking for answers. Tyre Nichols should have made it home. He should have survived this encounter. His child should still have a father. No one now, or in the future, should face his fate.

“What home will we make for his son?”

— Times Leader