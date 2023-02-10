🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to all those who helped give the sad saga of Nova the abandoned pit bull a happy ending, both for the pup and for justice. As reported in Thursday’s paper, nearly two years after the emaciated dog was found left for dead, she appears recovered and thriving, and two suspects have been arrested, arraigned and imprisoned after failure to post bail. Fittingly, Nova is living free as the adopted pet of Luzerne County Detective (and former Pittston City Police Chief) Neil Murphy, and got to sit in on the media conference announcing that charges were being filed. Good girl! And good work by the cops and investigators who used some sophisticated technology and techniques to pull the case together and find the suspects.

Coal to whatever led to one of the most depressing set of stories to appear on a single page last Friday. A Nanticoke man was sentenced after admitting he sexually assaulting a girl, a Gouldsboro man was sentenced for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Duryea, a Plymouth man was charged with endangering children while peddling meth, and a father-to-be refused to leave the delivery room as his girlfriend gave birth, allegedly fighting with nurses and security and grabbing the girlfriend’s leg. Any one of these would have made for a downer of a day, but collectively they remind us of how many times our system seems to fail the vulnerable.

Diamonds to the Luzerne County Flood Protection authority for convincing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do a fresh risk assessment of two stretches of the Susquehanna River levee. As reported in last Friday’s paper, a new review had determined the two stretches were now essentially too low to be accredited for risk reduction, a key factor in insurance rates. After the inspections, the Army Corps recommended both stretches be accredited. If the recommendations are accepted by FEMA, insurance hikes should be avoided. And if that happens, the Flood Protection Authority deserves the credit its proactive approach to the issue.

Coal to James Kendreth who, according to Wilkes-Barre City police, ignited a mattress inside a Dana Street residence from which he had been evicted several months ago. We appreciate his frustration and believe this raises renewed questions about how we help the homeless (and the evicted), but this goes beyond any sense of dangerously misplaced revenge. Innocent people who had nothing to do with his plight could have lost their own homes or health.

Diamonds to Kingston native Matt Rogers for winning a Grammy Sunday night as co-writer of “Till you Can’t,” which took home the Best Country Song award. We’d wax eloquent about proud parents and local-boy-does good, but seriously: It’s a Grammy. The accomplishment needs no burnishing.

Coal to yet another disheartening example of exploiting those who trust you to help. Newport Township police say Jaqueline Marie Kipp transferred money of a dependent person under her care through cash apps, taking almost $2,893 from the man’s bank account. Kipp has denied the charges, and she is innocent until proven guilty, but the evidence seems strong that someone conducted unauthorized charges on the man’s cell phone, so even if she is innocent, someone appears to have taken advantage of the victim’s trust.

