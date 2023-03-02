🔊 Listen to this

Maybe the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition last Saturday could have benefited from at least one judge giving an occasional dose of Len Goodman-style reality.

You know, the since-departed judge of the “Dancing with the Stars” ABC show who would have said something like “Look, it takes two to tango, and for most of that dance I only saw one of you doing it,” or “I didn’t need all that nonsense with the desks and computers, your dancing spoke for itself.”

We’re being a little humorous. This particular event wouldn’t really have benefited from a “tough judge/easy judge” vibe. It was meant to be two things: Good fun, and a good fundraiser for the non-profit KISS Theatre, and in those respects it succeeded, likely beyond the organizers’ expectations.

For starters, ticket sales took off so fast they moved the event from the relatively modest KISS Theater stage at the Joe Amato East End Center to the much larger and posher Kirby Center. And while we wouldn’t say it was sold out, it was pleasantly full, with a surprisingly responsive crowd rooting loudly for favorites and waiving around smart phones and flashlights.

The caliber of dancing was pretty good among most of the 10 couples that agreed to participate, but more importantly, none of them seemed to take themselves too seriously, exuding an infectious joy throughout the evening.

And unlike what at times could be irritating, cliche-laden interviews on the ABC archetype show, the chats between the co-hosts and dancers while waiting for judge results were generally quick, with a sense of unpolished honest reactions.

Best of all, the dance winners were almost certainly the right choices, both in the judges’ selection of Leadership Northeast Executive Director Jessica Cronauer and in the crowd favorite “People’s Choice” winner Justin Correll, Laurel Run mayor and principal at the Solomon/Plains elementary school.

Dancing with local theatre veteran John Toussaint, Cronauer offered a smooth routine with ample glitz that we suspect would have even pleased the crotchety Len Goodman, while Correll poured relentless enthusiasm into a bit of a mish-mash (sorry, “fusion”) choreography danced to a medley of pop hits with partner Emily Coolbaugh.

There was, alas, a glitch in the smartphone voting system that prolonged the 20 minute intermission by about a half-hour more, and organizers probably should have done the lengthy drawing of winners for 51 raffle baskets during that extended break, but that’s nitpicking.

The real success, though, came when they announced the amount raised for KISS Theatre: $71,000. Correll accounted for a big chunk of that, raising more than $20,000 at $1 per vote.

Which means an evening of fun that the audience clearly enjoyed will help sustain a local company providing workshops, performance opportunities and a creative outlet for hundreds of area children each year.

For that, we give it …. 10!

— Times Leader