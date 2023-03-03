🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the full-blown return of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Day parade, stepping off Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m., with the Leprechaun Loop run/walk preceding it by an hour (starting at 10:30 a.m.) Earlier this week Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun were chosen at an event in the Pittston Memorial Library, with Madison Halat and Colton Miniger winning over pretty much everyone with their smiles and green outfits. This event is rain or shine, and as of Thursday afternoon the forecast leaned toward the former, alas, but we can always hope. May the sun shine bright upon parade faces, and if it does precipitate, may the rain fall soft upon their streets.

Coal to Russ David Noss Jr., of Nanticoke, for giving ATV riders a black eye by behaving irresponsibly several times over. Police say he crashed his ATV into a road sign and flipped it over. He righted the vehicle and attempted to start it when Police Lt. Brian Williams grabbed him to prevent him fleeing the scene. Williams jumped onto the back of the ATV but his right leg got pinned between it and a parked vehicle. The kicker: Noss was operating the ATV on a suspended license. Police suspect he was driving drunk, but the actions described in the report would be just as wrong if he was stone sober. A diamond within the coal to Williams for managing to arrest Noss anyway.

Diamonds to all those responsible for getting Luzerne County to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, designed to help substance abusers avoid arrest by seeking treatment. We are the 20th county in the state to join substance abuse users. It’s just common sense that arresting and locking substance abusers up without some focused treatment and effort to help then stay clean and sober is not a likely path to success, and recidivism records show that. There is also evidence that, at least for those who truly want to break the habit, success and support can lead to life-altering outcomes. This should provide one more path out of the cycle of addiction for more people.

Coal to the number of reports this week about reckless use of guns in situations that clearly did not rise to the need for such danger. Saturday’s paper had a story about a store employee at the Wyoming Valley Mall who apparently decided to chase two theft suspects into the parking lot, letting lose multiple shots in a that clearly put people and property in danger. In the same paper a report noted two men were arrested after one threatened a Walmart clerk in Hazle Township when a motor cart stopped working. Sunday we learned of a fatal shooting in Nanticoke, later ruled a homicide. Thursday’s paper told of a Nanticoke man accused of killing a cat with an air pellet rifle. We know in a nation is increasingly polarized over gun rights it’s hard to move for changes that might spare us so many gun-related headlines, but it feels we’re well past the point where a real conversation should be possible without all people on either side retreating into cliches.

