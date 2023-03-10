🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center as they celebrate the agency’s 75th anniversary. We have done many stories on the CYC over the decades, in part because their children are often so photogenic, but more importantly because of the genuinely great service the CYC provides for youngsters and their parents. Regarding the latter, the 24-hour child care service is particularly noteworthy. But as outlined in a Sunday story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle, the regular expansion of the facility has meant providing everything from a home for high school basketball games, soccer, gymnastics, swimming, tennis and — back when gym dances were a thing in the ’60s and ’70s, live bands for Saturday nights of packed houses bopping and a hopping. Here’s wishing them another 75 years and beyond.

Coal to Michael Paul Martin who, according to Wilkes-Barre Township police, admitted to setting a fire with a cigarette inside a Nicholson Street property. Damage was limited enough that a fire extinguisher was used to put out the flames. There is almost certainly more to this story than we’ve heard, as Martin was not permitted to be in the unoccupied residence that had no heat, electricity or water service. According to police, he said the fire was an accident. If so, this serves as a broader reminder to all those who smoke about the danger of inattention in feeding the habit, regardless of where. Better still, stop smoking altogether.

Diamonds to Barbara Quinn, winner of the 2023 Women’s Network Distinguished Woman Award. She was feted at the network’s annual St. Patrick’s Dinner Thursday night. Her service to the Greater Pittston Area could fill a book so we won’t try to capsulize it here (Tony Callaio did a good job hitting the highlights in Tuesday’s paper) but her volunteer work, especially for the Pittston Memorial Library, is the stuff of legends. Best of all, she took the recognition with the humility of a person just doing what’s right. “I don’t feel I’ve done anything out of the ordinary. All I feel I’ve done is just what you do as a wife, a mother, an employee and a friend.” It is very often the case. The people who help the most are too busy to even think about how much good they do.

Coal to James Scott Miller, who surrendered last Friday on an arrest warrant charging him with an open count of criminal homicide. According to police, Miller fatally shot Brian Edwards of Nanticoke because of a feud over a woman. It is one thing to see these sorts of tragic love triangles in the movies or read about them in novels, but in the real world there is simply no reason a gun should be drawn over such matters, much less fired. A diamond within the coal to the police work that nabbed Miller relatively quickly.

Diamonds to Gov. Josh Shapiro for the Whole Home Repairs Program, and to Luzerne County Community Development Director Andrew Reilly for moving quickly to implement it here. The program will offer grants to eligible homeowners, or loans to small landlords, to address habitability concerns, improve energy or water efficiency, or to make units accessible for those with disabilities. This seems like a small but smart way of getting a bit of important help to those who could use it, without creating much opportunity for fraud.

Coal to county and state officials who still haven’t addressed staffing shortages at the Luzerne County 911 center, now at the point that managers are assisting with taking calls and dispatching responders. Gov. Shapiro is to be lauded for including an effort to increase funding for 911 centers state-wide in his budget proposal, but if it comes at all it will be many months away. Considering how critical this service is, dare we suggest the state legislature consider using some of a generous surplus to help alleviate the problem now, not later?

