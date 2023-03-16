🔊 Listen to this

Pittston has long pursued an image as a broadly welcoming city. City leaders have proudly touted the effort, and we believe justly so. The city has steadily shaken off the “Rust Belt,” or “Coal Cracker” vibe still too readily assigned to our region.

Creative street artwork and landscaping help let you know you are specifically in Pittston. Paint Pittston Pink, the Tomato Festival and the full return of its own St. Patrick’s Day parade recently are among the distinct events that help turn the little downtown into a destination.

As a story and photos by Tony Callaio in Tuesday’s edition noted, the effort was burnished a bit more with the ribbon cutting of Coffee Inclusive, a coffee shop opened with the intent of employing people with diverse abilities and autism.

The shop fulfills a long-held dream of Frank Bartoli, president and Chief Executive Officer of NEPA Inclusive, which he created to help people with disabilities enjoy full and sustainable lives.

“It’s been five or six years since we thought about a coffee shop,” Bartoli said. “We’ve look at options over the last number of years and when this one final came along, we thought, it’s time.”

It was also convenient. The shop opened next door to NEPA Inclusive’s offices at Kennedy Boulevard.

Several employees praised the opportunity.

“They trained me to make espressos, juices and coffee,” Christina Wesley said. “I’ll be working three to four days a week. It’s very exciting. I loved today. I made some new friends today.”

“My mom found out the place was opening from her friends on Facebook,” Kevin Michael Richards said. “I’ll be working two days a week as a dishwasher.”

In what now seems a long time ago, we used to call the “Hiring the Handicapped.” But as noted in a recent editorial, the term has fallen out of favor, and good reasons have been offered in proposing alternative ways to talk about people who deal with issues in life many of us don’t worry about.

The point of Coffee Inclusive, it seems to us, is to help further prove that it really isn’t about what a person can or can’t do, it’s about helping them live and support themselves with productive work and the kind of social and friend support most of us enjoy. Which in turn, helps everyone.

“First off, I’m excited that NEPA is able to deliver what they talk about: how important it is for those diverse abilities to work within our community,” Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Mikitish said at the grand opening. “Second, I love that NEPA Inclusive opened a coffee shop in Greater Pittston and to prove that it can be done. I’m hoping employers all over our area are paying attention and employ people with diverse abilities.”

And that’s potentially the best part about this. As U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright put it “The genius in Coffee Inclusive, it’s the first endeavor of this nature in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and I have no doubt it is going to be a model for things to come.”

Put another way, with hard work, a little luck and enough people shopping at Coffee Inclusive, this could become a blueprint for similar endeavors, a trial run that, if successful, could expand and add one more way to make not just Pittston, but Luzerne County, more welcoming.

— Times Leader