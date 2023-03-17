🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the students at Dallas Intermediate School for raising nearly double their goal of $3,000 for the American Heart Association. The youngsters amassed an impressive $5,770, and some got pie plates full of whipped cream to toss, smash, smoosh, and smear onto the faces of 16 faculty and staff while the rest of the students cheered them on. Kudos to those who volunteered to be pied, including the always game Principal Tom Traver, who went beyond the call of duty by first showing up in a “Captain Underpants” costume that got the crowd in the gym really roaring. A job well-done, for a good cause, earning, well, just desserts.

Coal, yet again, to those who use firearms to settle grievances. As you’ll see elsewhere in today’s paper, Antwon Leon Bickerstaff, 38, has been taken into custody on charges related to the shooting of Edrisa Sey on Wednesday at the Hilltop Apartments complex in Edwardsville.

The dispute allegedly arose from bad blood between the men: Sey’s girlfriend told police that Sey left his apartment and “met up” with her ex-boyfriend Bickerstaff. The girlfriend walked out of Sey’s apartment and saw Sey and Bickerstaff talking.

Readers may recall a recent fatal shooting in Nanticoke which allegedly involved a fight between romantic rivals; as well as last Friday’s triple shooting in Wilkes-Barre in which a woman being at the residence of her ex-boyfriend and a refusal to allow the woman’s sister to use a bathroom led to gunfire.

We have fallen far as a society when pulling out a gun is the answer for so many disgruntled people.

Diamonds to Wilkes-Barre city for another successful St. Patrick’s Day parade. With more than 100 groups and 2,000 participants, streets packed with spectators and the return of giant balloons, this felt like the post-pandemic version we needed. Even the weather seemed to cooperate a bit more than it had for other parades this March. And as pictures in Monday’s edition showed, The parade brought along one of the best sights any downtown city can get: Lots of smiling children.

Coal to pervasive use of hard drugs like fentanyl that can lead people into wholly irrational, and dangerous acts. We’re thinking specifically of Rajon Lamarr Paylor, who according to police, claimed to have used fentanyl, and knocked on the door of a Plymouth resident in the wee hours of the morning, then allegedly punched the homeowner in the head. This may in part be an indictment of our safety net not getting the drug user — who is listed as homeless — needed help, and we don’t want to downplay the power of addiction. But such senseless violence should be a warning to any drug user to seek help before things get that bad.

Diamonds to Howard Grossman for years of civil service, which rightly earned him the Daily Point of Light Award. This is particularly deserved because of his work with Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, an effort to help those caught in an unfortunate trend that puts the onus of raising grandkids onto those who should be able to enjoy retirement after raising their own children and fulfilling both family and work obligations. The award not only honors a worthy man, it highlights an issue growing more quickly than many appreciate.

Coal to David Fortin, who admitted to 500 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, including video of a boy being tortured. Almost too disturbing to contemplate, such material shouldn’t even exist. And anyone who has the slightest urge to download or view it should realize they need to seek help.

— Times Leader